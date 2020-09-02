New members of Ballard Spahr look to expand pro bono work for Jewish community
Melissa Costello and Jay Zweig recently joined the labor and employment group of Ballard Spahr, a law firm with more than 650 lawyers in 15 U.S. offices. The firm serves clients across industry sectors in litigation, transactions and regulatory compliance.
Zweig and Costello are both longtime members of Temple Solel, and they offer pro bono services to the Martin Pear Jewish Community Center as well as other Jewish organizations across Greater Phoenix.
“A big thing that got us very excited about joining Ballard Spahr,” Zweig said, “is that the law firm has a strong and prioritized commitment to its lawyers doing pro bono work.”
Zweig brings to the firm experience in assisting employers with a wide array of issues, such as confidentiality and non-compete agreements, whistleblower cases, sexual harassment and employment discrimination.
He was lead counsel in federal and state court trials for clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. He was also the Arizona Supreme Court’s Pro Bono Lawyer of the Year in 2017, and is a contributing author to the Arizona Employment Law Handbook.
“Particularly exciting to me,” Zweig said of joining Ballard Spahr, “is that we are able to have national resources to help Arizona clients treat their employees fairly, but also be treated fairly as employers and be able to cope with the changing landscape with a number of people who are working remotely. We now have tremendous resources that we can draw from across the country to help our Arizona clients.”
Costello advises clients regarding disciplinary issues, employee handbooks, non-compete agreements, separation agreements, harassment, ADA and discrimination matters.
“We are joining a team of very smart, experienced lawyers with a wealth of practice areas,” said Costello. “We are also coming into a group with clients that will benefit from having a broader base of labor and employment lawyers, and we’re excited to be able to provide expanded services for those clients.”
Zweig also praised Ballard Spahr as a national leader in helping employers with diversity and inclusion issues in the workplace. Both said they’re looking forward to helping employers who, Zweig said, “want to do better with diversity and inclusion — they just need some guidance on how to do that, legally while treating everyone fairly.”
The firm’s chair, Mark Stewart, stated in a press release, that Zweig and Costello are “essential” partners. “That is especially true now as employers turn to us for help in addressing the impact of the global pandemic on their workplaces and the many complex issues that arise. We welcome the depth and experience that Jay and Melissa bring.”
Anti-Semitic posters discovered on ASU campus
“Hitler was right,” “unity of our blood” and other anti-Semitic messages, along with images of Adolph Hitler and swastikas, were printed on posters and displayed on Arizona State University’s campus Aug. 30, according to reporting by Brooke Newman of The Arizona Republic.
“We helped students report the fliers to ASU as soon as we were made aware of them,” said Debbie Yunker Kail, executive director of Hillel at ASU, via email. “We condemn the messages on these fliers as well as all acts of anti-Semitism.”
Campus police removed the posters, reported Newman.
“Such actions and displays of hate are not a reflection of our university or our campus culture,” Rabbi Shmuel Tiechtel, director of ASU’s Chabad Jewish Student Center, posted on Facebook regarding the incident. “The ASU community is one of love, support and mutual respect for one another.”
The name “Folksfront” and the same URL were reportedly found on both the posters discovered this weekend and those found on campus last November.The Folksfront website also claims credit for the hanging of an anti-Semitic banner in Queen Creek, Aug. 1.
“It’s very disturbing to see neo-nazis and white supremacists continue to use college campuses as recruiting grounds in order to attract young people to their violent, hateful movements.,” said Tammy Gillies, the Anti-Defamation League of Arizona’s interim regional director, via text. “We thank President Crow and his team for working with ADL on this and for their continued efforts to create a safe campus climate for all students.”
“We will continue to work with ASU administrators to ensure that Jewish students feel welcome on campus,” said Yunker Kail. “We look forward to continuing our work building the Jewish community and strengthening Jewish identity even as we face those who try to divide us. There is no place for this hate at ASU.” JN
