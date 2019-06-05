New executive director for Congregation Beth Israel
Benjamin Loeb has been chosen as Congregation Beth Israel’s new executive director. Loeb was unanimously approved by the congregation’s executive search committee, and will start in his new role this summer.
Loeb has a background in music, organizational management and administration. Most recently, he served as the executive director of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra.
In an email sent to members of the congregation on May 17, 2019, CBI’s leadership stated, “Our Executive Director Search Committee worked diligently in seeking a candidate who would bring the most important skills and competencies necessary in bringing our community into its second century. Among his many skills, the Committee found Ben’s incredible depth, knowledge and demonstrable abilities to work as a visionary and creative leader both compelling and invigorating. Moreover, Ben’s upbringing in the Reform Movement and his involvement within his own congregations throughout his adult life, is an even greater asset to our congregation and the ideals to which we aspire.”
Rabbi Stephen Kahn added, “With our centennial anniversary quickly approaching, our congregation needed a visionary, innovative and passionate executive to lead us into our second century of service to the community. Ben’s depth of experiences and his dedication to Reform Judaism have organically led him to Congregation Beth Israel and we feel blessed that he accepted the position.”
—Rich Solomon
