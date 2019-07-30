Congregation Or Tzion hires new youth director
Congregation Or Tzion has hired Terrah Yevilov as its youth director. She will also serve as field engagement associate for The Far West Region of USY.
Yevilov’s primary duties will be supporting Jewish teen and tween engagement in Greater Phoenix for both the synagogue and USY.
A graduate of Menlo College, Yevilov has experience teaching in Jewish day schools. She has a certificate of Jewish education from the DeLet Program of Hebrew Union College in Los Angeles.
Congregation Or Tzion, a Conservative synagogue in Scottsdale, formed when Congregation Or Chadash and Har Zion Congregation merged. It celebrated its fifth anniversary in May.
USY is the youth movement of USYJ, providing programming for Conservative Jewish teens across America.
Jewish Family & Children’s Service promotes Megan Lipman
Jewish Family & Children’s Service’s Megan Lipman will be the organization’s new vice president of quality management and compliance. An ASU graduate, Lipman has worked for JFCS for four years.
“Megan has been a valued part of our team since 2015 and we’re so happy to continue her career in this new role,” said JFCS President and CEO Dr. Lorrie Henderson. “Her commitment to the mission of JFCS is unwavering, and we are grateful to have her.”
Lipman was previously director of quality management for JFCS. Her prior role focused on patient experience, health populations and cost reduction.
She is a graduate of the JFCS Leadership Academy.
Young author wants to give back to community
Rachel Kaplan, who released her second self-published book last year about her rescue dog, Smokey, is a local finalist in the Furever USA Rescued Heroes Road Tour. Kaplan was recently interviewed by Arizona Foothills Magazine and was featured on Channel 12 for her participation in the Furever USA contest. Kaplan has always written about issues that are important to her; her first book, “Growing Up With a Disability,” recounted the challenges she experienced, while her second book, “The Adventures of Smokey,” details how she adopted and learned to care for her rescue dog.
Furever USA’s mission is to photograph and share the story of every rescue dog family in the U.S. in order to emphasize the impact that such dogs have on their human families. The group’s latest project is the Furever USA Rescued Heroes Road Tour. Furever USA’s founders are traveling across the country to find incredible stories about rescue dogs and their families. National voting will be in the latter half of August, and the winning dog’s owner will have $5,000 donated to a nonprofit animal welfare group of their choice. Foothills Animal Rescue will be the recipient if Kaplan wins.
Giving back to the community is important to Kaplan. In the tradition of tzedakah, she donates the proceeds of her books about Smokey to Foothills Animal Rescue.
Arizona Jewish Historical Society receives grant from City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture
The Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture donated more than $940,000 to 70 not-for-profit arts and culture organizations. The Arizona Jewish Historical Society received $9,693, which will be used for a variety of purposes.
“Funds from the grant go towards our many fine arts and culture programs, including our public exhibits, our award-winning documentary film series, and our summer music performances,” said Lawrence Bell, executive director of AZJHS.
AZJHS was founded to preserve the heritage of Arizona’s Jewish communities, to educate the public about Jewish contributions to regional life and to celebrate Arizona’s history through art, culture and educational programs. Earlier this month, AZJHS co-hosted an interfaith concert with Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church, and last weekend they had a performance from acclaimed pianist Emmet Cohen. JN
