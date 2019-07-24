Mary Jo Whitfield of JFCS honored at ASU’s Arizona Behavioral Health Awards
Mary Jo Whitfield, the vice president of integrated health for Jewish Family & Children’s Services, was given the Legacy Award on July 18 for her enduring work in the behavioral health community.
Whitfield was recognized for contributions including the Maricopa County program she initiated — the Maricopa County Peer and Family Mentoring program for Direct Care Clinics — that is now one of the largest of its kind in the nation.
ASU’s Center for Applied Behavioral Health Policy gives annual awards to “recognize the outstanding accomplishments, passion and commitment of leaders in the field.” In addition to Whitfield, seven Valley residents received awards.
After-school programs open for registration at Valley of the Sun JCC
Children in grades K-4 can register for Club J for after-shool and enrichment programs at the Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus in Scottsdale.
“While some programs ‘babysit’ your children after school, Club J provides a truly interactive, enriching, fun program where kids create friendships and memories to last a lifetime,” said Tami Simmons, senior manager of youth services.
Club J offers supervised walkovers from Sonoran Sky and Pardes, and can provide similar services from other nearby private and charter schools, if there is interest.
Enrichment programs are designed to get children interested in cooking, sports, science, performance and more.
Visit vosjcc.org/afterschool for more information. JN
