AZ senators sign letter supporting reparations for Holocaust survivors
Earlier this month, Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Republican Sen. Martha McSally signed a letter addressed to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urging Pompeo to pressure Poland to compensate victims of the Holocaust.
Poland is the only nation with a Holocaust history that doesn’t have legislation addressing property stolen by Nazis. Approximately 90% of Poland’s Jews were killed in the Holocaust.
Pompeo first brought up the issue in February, but a lackluster response from Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki elicited a response from the senators.
More than 80 other senators also signed the letter, including a number of those who are running for president.
Valley of the Sun JCC opens registration for youth sports
Boys and girls can register for the Jeff Berkowitz Youth Basketball League and J Rec Soccer leagues at the Valley of the Sun JCC in Scottsdale.
“Participating in team sports at a young age sets children up for a lifetime of success. Our programs emphasize commitment, responsibility and resiliency,” said Devon De La Luz, director of sports and recreation at the VOSJCC. “It’s not about winning or losing, it’s about how children learn to manage their emotions and turn that energy into something positive.”
The Jeff Berkowitz Youth Basketball League provides eight weeks of skill development and game play for boys and girls, grades pre-K-6. In addition to developing teamwork, sportsmanship and coordination, the league focuses on core values that develop champions on and off the court. Skill development and games are held on Sunday afternoons and the season starts on Sept. 8.
J Rec Soccer is a recreational league that helps boys and girls, grades pre-K-2, improve their motor skills, coordination and self-confidence. Athletes learn the fundamental skills of soccer and immediately begin game play. The season starts Oct. 13.
Participation in both leagues includes uniform and awards. Parent coaches are needed for both leagues.
For more information and to register, contact 480-481-7090 or sports@vosjcc.org. JN
