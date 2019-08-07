Rabbi Mindie Snyder leaves Congregation Lev Shalom
On July 31, Rabbi Mindie Snyder com- pleted her tenure as the spiritual leader of Congregation Lev Shalom in Flagstaff. Congregation Lev Shalom first welcomed Rabbi Snyder in the fall of 2015.
“It has been an honor to serve the com- munity of Northern Arizona for the past four years. I cherish the friendships I have made, as I begin a new chapter in my life.”
Rabbi Snyder was the Congregation’s first permanent rabbi to live full time in Flagstaff. Prior to engaging Rabbi Snyder, Rabbi Nina Perlmutter was the Congregation’s spiritual leader from 2009 to early 2015.
Rabbi Snyder completed rabbinical studies at the Academy for Jewish Religion — California, and holds degrees from Carnegie Mellon University and Lesley College (now Lesley University). Rabbi Snyder currently is completing a doctorate with the European Graduate School in Switzerland, focusing on expressive arts applications and social change. JN
