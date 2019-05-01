On April 27, six months to the day after the massacre at Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 dead and six injured, a gunman opened fire at Chabad of Poway in Southern California on the last day of Passover, killing one and injuring three.
Shortly after the shooting, Jews across the Valley once again offered their condolences to victims and came together to share concerns about the tragedy. For some residents in the Valley, the news hit close to home.
For Chabad of Mesa Rabbi Laibel Blotner, news of the tragedy was particularly devastating. Blotner’s daughter is married to the son of Chabad of Poway Rabbi Yisrael Goldstein. Goldstein, who lost his right index finger during the shooting, created the Chabad center in Poway in 1986 and has served as its rabbi since then.
“We were sitting at the holiday table on Saturday when a member of the community burst in, very distraught, and shared with us the terrible news,” Blotner wrote in an email. “We immediately informed our daughter and son-in-law who thank G-d were with us for the holiday and not in Poway. We began to recite psalms and prayed.”
Blotner said he has received an outpouring of support from the Jewish community in the East Valley.
Former City Councilman David Schapira also has close ties to the Poway synagogue: His 90-year-old uncle Schiel Gayler attends Chabad of Poway for services every week. Schapira wrote on his public Facebook page that Gayler had not been shot, but had injured himself while hitting the ground to avoid gunfire.
“One tragedy after another, rooted in hate, plagues our country,” Schapira wrote on social media. “We are all ‘shaken’ because hateful ideologies and rhetoric are allowed to flourish, virtually unchecked by leaders at the highest levels. We all deserve better!”
Chabad of the East Valley Director Rabbi Mendy Deitsch said there are really no words that can describe how “shocking and sad it is that in 2019 something like this can still happen.”
Deitsch said that he believed the best way to move forward is to perform a mitzvah this week.
“This is more than just a nice sentiment, the light and goodness we bring into the world through performing a mitzvah,” Deitsch said. “By adding in goodness and kindness, we create real, positive change, generating light and bringing the era of redemption ever closer.”
Rabbi Levi Levertov of Chabad of Downtown Phoenix expressed his own thoughts of the matter on Facebook.
“It is a sad feeling to think it’s ‘another’ anti-Semitic shooting, the sad reality of the state we are in,” Levertov said. “The antidote is clear, as Rabbi Goldstein of Chabad of Poway defiantly said in his sermon, while injured before heading to the hospital: ‘We are strong. We are united. They can’t break us.’”
Levertov and other rabbis also thanked the City of Phoenix Police Department for their presence at the Chabad center and other Jewish institutions. Shortly after the shooting, the Phoenix Police Department coordinated to send more patrol vehicles and develop special watches for all synagogues in the city.
“As a nation, when Jews and others are murdered in their houses of worship, we are entitled to more than empty thoughts and prayers,” Jewish Community Foundation President and CEO Richard Kasper said. “We need real opposition to the rise of white nationalism and hate, and we must finally resolve to address our country’s gun violence epidemic.”
Outside of the Valley, more leaders of Jewish organizations and synagogues offered their concerns and condolences.
Rabbi Sam Cohon of Congregation Beit Simcha of Tucson wrote in an email to his congregants that he didn’t feel as shocked as he could have, and questioned whether he was becoming accustomed to atrocities.
“I come back, again and again, to what I first said after the Tree of Life attacks, and believe ever more firmly now: We defeat hatred only by building respect, understanding, friendship and meaning with those who are different from us, and especially with all who pray sincerely,” Cohon wrote. “This attack was anti-Semitic. But it was also anti-Muslim, anti-Christian, anti-Hindu, anti-Buddhist and anti-Sikh.”
“It is with grief and anguish to see how much lethal, unjustifiable violence is perpetrated in the name of religion, targeting people in their vulnerable moments of communing with the divine in places of worship,” said NAU Martin-Springer Institute Director Bjorn Krondorfer. “Sacred spaces are violated, threatened and shattered by extremist violence around the globe, most recently Muslims in New Zealand, Christians in Sri Lanka and Jews in California. Let our faith communities and religious leaders not be divided by these assaults, but come together in dialogue and peace.”
Carlos Galindo-Elvira, director of ADL Arizona, also thanked the dedication of law enforcement and added that the shooting in Poway “is a sobering reminder of the ongoing threat of anti-Semitism and white supremacy.”
ADL Arizona, the Jewish Community Relations Council and the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix released a joint statement over the weekend to offer their support for the larger Phoenix Jewish community.
“Together, the Jewish community of Greater Phoenix stands in support and sympathy with the families and community affected by today’s tragedy, and we stand with Chabad of Poway,” the statement said. “Together, we stand resolute against the scourge of hatred and anti-Semitism. Together we declare: Hate has no place in the Valley of the Sun, in Arizona, or anywhere in the world.”
The interfaith organization Arizona Faith Network (AFN) also released a statement about the shooting.
“AFN asks you to pray for the Jewish community amid this time of mourning,” the statement said. “We stand resolute in our belief that all people should be able to gather for worship in safety, and we continue to pray for peace amid these recurring incidents of violence against people of faith throughout the world. AFN will continue to fight against anti-Semitism and all forms of hate that leave our houses of worship insecure.”
As of press time, two local vigils have been planned to honor the Poway Jewish community. Chabad of Mesa will host a solidarity gathering on Friday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m., and Rabbi Pinchas Allouche of Congregation Beth Tefillah said that they will host a prayer and memorial service on Shabbat, May 4, at 11 a.m. JN
