Events
Saturday, May 18
WLCOT Game Night: 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m, Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. The Women’s League of Congregation Or Tzion is hosting its first game night. Come play poker, mahjong, rummy cube, charades and more. Food and drinks will be provided.Register at congregationortzion.shulcloud.com/event/wlcot-board-game-night.html
Yom Ha’atzmaut Festival: 4:30-9 p.m., Moon Valley Country Club, 151 W. Moon Valley Drive, Phoenix. DJ, kids' activities (face painting, balloon artist, bouncy house, henna artist), photo booth, teen zone and fun for adults. Kosher food and bar available. Tickets available at eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-israel-71-yom-haatzmaut-festival-tickets-59799038534
Aleph Bet Preschool & Kindergarten Garden Party: 6-8 p.m., House of Diamonds, 13637 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix. Join Aleph Bet for a fun evening out at the beautiful House of Diamonds’ patio. Enjoy great food, drinks, entertainment, friends and an art auction in this oasis of quiet and greenery in the heart of Phoenix. For more information, visit AlephBetaz.com/GardenParty.
Meetings, Lectures & Classes
Mondays
Mahjong Mondays: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Every Monday, except on Jewish or legal holidays. You are invited to come and play, no RSVP is necessary, just come. This free program is intended for players with prior experience. Be sure to bring your current mahjong card and a set if you have one. 480-897-0588.
Wednesdays
‘The Valley News’: 10-11:30 a.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. The class focuses on current events and is led by Dr. Michael Epner. No registration required.
Sunday, May 19
Ladles of Love: 9 a.m.-noon, East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Volunteers prepare kosher meals to deliver to homebound individuals. Drivers also needed. To sign up, visit bit.ly/Ladles2019
Tuesday, May 21
Terrific Tuesdays season-ending luncheon: Noon, East Valley JCC at Ocotillo Grille, 3751 S. Clubhouse Drive, Chandler. Ages 55-plus. Suggested donation: $4. 480-897-0588 or adrian@evjcc.org
Thursday, May 23
Class on the Book of Samuel: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmud class: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Tashlich and Kapparot: Two Mysterious Customs. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker series: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Marty Haberer, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix. Topic: The American Jewish Experience. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Understanding Human Suffering: Theological, Moral & Spiritual Explorations: 1-2 p.m., Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road, Phoenix. In this session, Rabbi Shmuly will explore Jewish sources on pain and suffering and explore various theological approaches to understanding how one can spiritually respond to their own pain and suffering. Cost: $18. Registration required: valleybeitmidrash.org/event/understanding-human-suffering-theological-moral-spiritual-explorations
Thursday, May 30
Class on the Book of Samuel: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmud class: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Idols or Art: Sculptures and artistic creativity in Jewish life. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker series: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Rabbi Michael Beyo, EVJCC CEO. Topic: Italian Classical Sculptures and the Torah: Part 1. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Federation NowGen/Business & Professionals Group: Men’s Professional Panel: 6-8 p.m., Pardes Jewish Day School, 12753 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Panelists share their professional journies and how being Jewish plays a role in their professional, personal and philanthropic lives. Panelists: Geoff Balon, legal advisor to the Mesa Police Department; Jay Feitlinger, founder and CEO of StringCan Interactive; Jonathan Hoffer, managing partner of SMS Financial; Greg Saltz, founder of GPS Retail Advisors; with Moderator, Ben Ellis, founder and designated broker of E & G Real Estate Services. $18 per person, includes light snacks. Dietary laws observed. Register at 480.481.1752 or jewishphoenix.org/menspanel
Family
May 28- Aug. 2
Shemesh Camp at The J: Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Sign up for all the different types of camps, which include superhero week, Israel week and much more. Information: vosjcc.org/shemeshsummer2019
Camp Rimon Gadol: Camp days are 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday; extended care available 7-9 a.m. and 3:30-6 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Camp Rimon Gadol is designated for grades kindergarten through ninth. Register: camp@evjcc.org
Camp Rimon Katan: Camp days are 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday; extended care available 7-9 a.m. and 3:30-6 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Weekly signups available. Campers’ days start with a camp-wide welcome, camp songs and continues with big smiles from playing games, making art, music, sensory play, scientific discovery, cooking and exciting weekly themes. Your child will be engaged in developmentally appropriate activities in our NAEYC Accredited program, and cared for by our expert staff. Day Camp Rimon Katan is for those aged: 2-year-old through pre-kindergarten. Register at camp@evjcc.org
Wellness
Sunday, May 19
Minkoff Center for Jewish Genetics Hereditary Cancer (BRCA) Screening Event: 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. The screening event is designed to be an educational session led by cancer genetic counselors from the Phoenix community. Prior to undergoing genetic testing, individuals attending the education session will have the opportunity to learn more details about hereditary breast and ovarian cancer and the implications of undergoing genetic testing. Register at jgdcaz.org
Seniors
Thursday, May 16
Mature Mavens Dinner: 5 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Make new friends as you meet for dinner and socialize. Dinner is separate checks. Please contact Bunnye at 602.371.3744 for our current schedule of restaurants and reserve your place!
Tuesday, May 21
Art All Around Us: 11 a.m.-noon, Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Share the world of art with docents from the Phoenix Art Museum. This month, explore paintings from the Dutch Golden Age. Free. For more information, contact Harriet at 480.481.7033 or harrietc@vosjcc.org
Shabbat
FIRST SATURDAY OF EACH MONTH
Kavana Café: 8:45 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. This is an informal opportunity to learn with Rabbi Caplan prior to Saturday-morning services. A light breakfast will be served. For more information visit congregationortzion.org
or call 480-342-8858.
EVERY SATURDAY
Torah Express: Noon, Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. On Shabbat mornings, during the congregation’s Kiddush lunch, join Rabbi Caplan and other Jewish professionals and teachers from the community for an in-depth study of the Torah portion of the week. No RSVP required. For more information visit congregationortzion.org
or call 480-342-8858.
Friday, May 17
Motown Shabbat: 6 p.m., Temple Emanuel of Tempe, 5801 S. Rural Road, Tempe.Service with Shabbat prayers set to Motown tunes. The Shabbatones, and cantorial solist, Suzanne Guinane, will provide the songs/prayers. All are welcome. No RSVP required. For more information visit congregationortzion.org or call 480-342-8858.
SATURDAY, MAY 18
Ru’ah Tefilah: 9:35 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Join Cantor Rubinstein for a 30-minute learning minyan, which will review the structure and choreography of Shabbat morning worship. No RSVP required. For more information visit congregationortzion.org or call 480-342-8858.JN
