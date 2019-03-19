Events
Wednesday, March 20
A Magical Purim: 4:15-7 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Enjoy kids activities, themed characters, a magic show, family Megillah reading, and a pizza party. Adult Megillah reading to follow dinner by Brad’s Mobile Pizza Oven at 7 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Register at bethelphoenix.com/purim2019 or call 602-944-3359.
Lip Sync Battle: 6 p.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Celebrate Purim with Congregation Or Tzion at our Lip Sync Battle! The event will also include food trucks and a megillah reading. Costumes are encouraged. RSVP at tinyurl.com/ot-purim
Friday, March 22
Purim Celebration: 5:30 p.m. Congregation Kehillah 5858 E. Dynamite Blvd., Cave Creek. Kid-friendly finger food perfect for our busy families. The entire congregation is invited to see Ventriloquist Chuck Field. Chuck Field’s humor is suitable for all ages. There is no charge to attend; donations and sponsorships gladly accepted. Please contact Renee. RSVP for our Purim evening no later than Thursday.
Sunday, March 24
Communitywide Purim Carnival: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. A family friendly day of fun with a super hero-themed costume parade, carnival rides, bouncies, games, Tot and Teen Zones and more! Presented by Flader Wealth Consulting Group-RBC Wealth Management. Everyone welcome! Admission is free. For information, VIP options and discounts on rides and attractions, visit vosjcc.org/purim2019.
Meetings, Lectures & Classes
Mondays
Mahjong Mondays: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Every Monday except on Jewish or legal holidays. You are invited to come and play, no RSVP is necessary, just come. This free program is intended for players with prior experience. Be sure to bring your current mahjong card and a set if you have one.
Sundays, March 24
Blanket Boosters: 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Join the Beth El Blanket Boosters as they create beautiful mitzvah blankets to donate to local children in crisis. Yarn and crochet hooks are provided. Beginners are welcome. Contact Sandy for more information at 602-684-2606 or blanketboosters@bethelphoenix.com.
Tuesday, March 26
Knitting Circle at The J: 1:30 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Share the pleasure of knitting and crocheting. Help others with projects and patterns. Can’t knit? We’ll teach you. No reservations required. Information: Harriet, 480-481-7033 or harrietc@vosjcc.org
Tuesday, March 19
Art All Around Us: 11 a.m.-noon, Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Share the world of art with docents from the Phoenix Art Museum. This month, explore Buenos Aires, Tango and Impressionism. Free. Information: Harriet, 480-481-7033 or harrietc@vosjcc.org
Terrific Tuesdays: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Merle Nudelman. Topic: Ekphrastic Poems. Ages 55-plus. Suggested donation is $4. Information: 480-897-0588 or adrian@evjcc.org
Wednesday, March 20
Learn About Jewish Genealogy: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. “Heading Offshore and Using DNA.” Taught by Judi Gyori Missel. Cost is $15. Bring a laptop. Register: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Mahj Meetup: 1-3:30 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Bring your card and join us for a friendly game of mahjong on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. All skill levels are welcome, including beginners. There is no charge and snacks are provided. Contact: events@bethelphoenix.com or 602-944-3359
Thursday, March 21
Purim class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Purim nosh. Free, but a reservation is required. Information: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Interactive Megillah reading with discussion: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Cost is $14 and includes Purim nosh. Reservations required: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Purim Experience: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Performance by The ImproVables, an improvisational comedy troupe based in Sun Lakes. Cost is $14 and includes festive Purim meal. Wear a costume to be entered in a raffle. Reservations required. Information: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Monday, March 25
Women’s Night Out: 5:30 p.m. Volanti 15000 N. Airport Dr., Suite 200, Scottsdale. Happy hour pricing ends at 6:00 p.m. Drink specials, or feel free to come at 6:00 p.m. just for dinner! RSVP to Renee by Sunday, March 24.
Tuesday, March 26
Terrific Tuesdays: 9:30-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Jerry Millman. Screening of ‘GI Jews: Jewish Americans in World War II.’ Ages 55-plus. Suggested donation is $4. Information: 480-897-0588 or adrian@evjcc.org
Wednesday, March 27
Book Club: 6:30-8 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. The Book Club is reading ‘In the Courtyard of the Kabbalist’ by Ruchama King Feuerman. Join them for pizza and wine as they discuss this contemporary novel about a Lower East Side haberdasher who moves to Israel. RSVP: events@bethelphoenix.com or 602-944-3359
Lunch and Learn: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Enjoy delicious food and lively discussions at our Lunch and Learn program with Wendy Rozov. This year we will explore the history of the first kings of Israel — Saul, David, and Solomon. Travel through this pivotal 100-year span of our history that documents the Jews establishing Jerusalem as our central and eternal holy city. Cost is $5 for lunch. RSVP: events@bethelphoenix.com or 602-944-3359
‘Love, Bill: Finding My Father Through Letters from World War II’: 11 a.m.-noon, Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Author Jan Krulick-Belin’s award-winning memoir is a love story and war story. Join us as she shares the journey that led her to learn about the history of the Jews in the Maghreb and France, and the man that she thought she would never get to know. Cost for members is $5; guest, $15. Registration is required at vosjcc.org/bill.
Learn About Jewish Genealogy: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. “Working on Your Personal Tree.” Taught by Judi Gyori Missel. Cost is $15. Bring a laptop. Register: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Thursday, March 28
Cardozo Society/Chai Tech: Privacy and Data Security CLE: 2–3:30 p.m., Perkins Coie LLP, 2901 N Central Ave., Suite 20, Phoenix. Parking is validated. Learn from some of the country’s leading tech law experts. Cost is $18 per person and includes light snacks. Dietary laws observed. Register: 480-481-1752 or jewishphoenix.org/datasecurity
Class on the Book of Samuel: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. Information: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Talmud class: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Cost is $14. Reservations: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Speaker Series: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Jeffrey Schesnol, associate director of the Arizona Jewish Historical Society. Topic: The Essence of How and Why We Celebrate Jewish Holidays. Cost is $14 and includes a kosher lunch. Reservations required. Information: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Saturday, March 30
Rabbi Comedy: 7:30 p.m. Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Socialights present stand-up comedian Rabbi Bob Alper. He is also the honorary comedic adviser to Pope Francis. Cost is $20 per person; $30 for preferred seating. In our effort to stay green, no tickets will be sent. Attendees will be required to check in upon arrival. Names will be on a list. You can buy tickets at tinyurl.com/socialightsalper.
Health & Wellness
Wednesday, March 20
Lunch & Learn at The J: Male Fitness After 65 – Myths, Facts & Solutions: 11:30 a.m.-noon, Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. J Fitness Director Joe Green has a highly regarded approach to health and fitness with cutting-edge solutions. Bring your most pressing questions and learn the inside tips and strategies that he uses for continued success. Bring a dairy lunch or stop at milk + honey. Free, but registration required by March 18 at vosjcc.org/fit65.
Shabbat
First Saturday of each month
Kavana Café: 8:45 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. This is “an informal opportunity to learn” with Rabbi Micah Caplan prior to Saturday morning services. A light breakfast will be served.
Every Saturday
Torah Express: noon, Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. On Shabbat mornings, during the congregation’s Kiddush lunch, join Rabbi Micah Caplan and other Jewish professionals and teachers from our community for an in-depth study of the Torah portion of the week.
Friday, March 22
Kabbalat Shabbat: 7:00 p.m. Congregation Kehillah 5858 E. Dynamite Blvd., Cave Creek. Kabbalat Shabbat, followed by Oneg. There is no charge to attend; donations and sponsorships gladly accepted. Please contact Renee. RSVP for our Purim evening no later than Thursday, March 21.
Friday, March 29
Musical Shabbat: Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Join us for Or Tzion’s inspiring Shabbat in the Round! This unique service features our very own musicians on a variety of instruments, singing harmonies and adding depth and kavanah to our Friday night worship.
SATURDAY, APRIL 13
Ru’ah Tefilah: 9:35 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Join Cantor Rubinstein for a 30-minute learning minyan, during which we will review the structure and choreography of our Shabbat morning worship. Ru’ah Tefilah will also be held May 18.
Seniors
Tuesdays through Friday
Jewish Family and Children’s Service Center for Senior Enrichment: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., The Palazzo, 6250 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix. Free programs are open to seniors who live at The Palazzo, as well as the entire senior community. Come in and spend your day with us. We have some of the best fitness instructors, painting classes, discussion groups and speakers. We offer transportation services, as well as a daily lunch. For more information, please call JFCS Center for Senior Enrichment at 602-943-2198.
Fridays, Ongoing
Taste of Shabbat with Nurit Avigdor: 11:30 a.m.-noon, The Palazzo, 6250 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix. Open to the community. Contact JFCS Senior Center for questions at 602-943-2198.
Thursday, March 21
Mature Mavens Dinner: 5 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Make new friends as you meet for dinner and socialize. Dinner is separate checks. Please contact Bunnye at 602-371-3744 for our current schedule of restaurants and reserve your place.
Arts
Friday, March 22
JFCS Classic Jewish Movie for Seniors: 12:30 p.m., Bureau of Jewish Education, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 206, Scottsdale. The film is ‘The Man in the Glass Booth.’
