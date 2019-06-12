Events
Wednesdays, June 19 & 26
PJ by the Pool: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Parents, bring your child -— toddler through 3 -— to The J for stories and songs with PJ Library! Children also enjoy the splash pad and an icy sweet treat. J Members: Free. Guests: $5. Check in at the Membership Desk or pay at the door. PJ Library is funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix and programmed in partnership with the Valley of the Sun JCC. For more information, contact pjlibrary@vosjcc.org
Meetings, Lectures & Classes
Mondays
Mahjong Mondays: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Every Monday, except on Jewish or legal holidays. You are invited to come and play, no RSVP is necessary, just come. This free program is intended for players with prior experience. Be sure to bring your current mahjong card and a set if you have one. 480-897-0588.
Wednesdays
‘The Valley News’: 10-11:30 a.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. The class focuses on current events and is led by Dr. Michael Epner. No registration required.
Thursday, June 13
Class on the Book of Samuel: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmud class: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Is it permissible to pray for a sick person to die? Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker series: ‘Bonding Through Humor’: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Rabbi Sheldon Moss of Temple Beth Shalom of the Northwest Valley. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required:evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Tuesday, June 18
Mindful Eating, Mindful Living: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Learn to eat mindfully and develop a healthier relationship with food and your body from Scottsdale Weight Loss Center nutrition instructors. Practicing mindful eating will help you get more in touch with yourself, improve your health and allow you to make wise choices with greater ease. SWLC & J Members: $10 | Guests: $25 | SWLC meal option available from milk + honey for $10. Register by June 17 vosjcc.org/fitmindbody
Thursday, June 20
Class on the Book of Samuel: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmud class: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Intimacy and sexuality in Jewish sources. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker series: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Andre Ivory. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Book discussion; “The Holocaust by Bullets: A Priest’s Journey to Uncover the Truth Behind the Murder of 1.5 Million Jews:” 11 a.m.,-12:30 p.m., Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. The story of how a Catholic priest, Father Patrick Desbois, documents the daunting task of identifying and examining the sites where Jews were exterminated by Nazi mobile units in the Ukraine in WWII. Compiling new material and many eye-witness accounts, Desbois has put together the definitive account of one of World War II’s bloodiest chapters. The Holocaust by Bullets exhibit is coming to AZ in January 2020. The book discussion will be led by Kim Klett from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Regional Education Corps. Cost: $18. Register at bjephoenix.org/course-events/2019/06/20/book-discussion-the-holocaust-by-bullets-by-father-patrick-desbois
Friday, June 21
PJ Library’s Tot Shabbat: 5-6:15 p.m., Temple Beth Shalom of the West Valley, 12202 N. 101st Ave., Sun City. Features story time, sing-along, noodle crafts and spaghetti dinner. PJ Library Phoenix is funded by Federation and programmed in partnership with the Valley of the Sun JCC. RSVP to 623.977.3240 or tbsazpgrograms@gmail.com
Sunday, June 23
Israeli dancing: 12:30-2:45 p.m. East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Dance class for beginning and intermediate levels taught by Jason and Elaine Hecht. Cost: $10. Registration required: evjcc.org/israeli-dancing
Israeli Movie Series: 3 p.m. East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. ”Transparent Kippah.” This episode of the Herzel Series discusses what has happened to religious identity over the past 50 years. The trends are examined through the story of four individuals from different backgrounds, ranging from secular to ultra-Orthodox. Hebrew with English subtitles. Free, donations appreciated. Register: evjcc.org/movie-series
Thursday, June 27
Class on the Book of Samuel: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmud class: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Documentary & Discussion: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Film: “City of Joel,” which examines a turf war between an ultra-Orthodox Chasidic sect and their secular neighbors that erupts in a town north of New York City. Discussion led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
monday july 8 to thursday july 11
Hebrew Conversation Mini Summer Ulpan, Intermediate Level: 5-7 p.m., Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Advance your conversational Hebrew in this brief class that will incorporate new and learned vocabulary and grammar from Hebrew instructor Sophie Plapp. Cost: $108. Registration required: bjephoenix.org/events/2019/7/8/hebrew-mini-summer-ulpan
Family
Tuesday, June 18
Arizona Friends of Israel Scouts Welcomes Caravan Manor 2019: 7 p.m., Temple Solel, 6805 E. McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley. The Israel Scouts are 16 and 17 year old boy and girl Scouts from Israel. Scouting in Israel encompasses approximately 80,000 youth. The Caravan is a group of entertaining emissaries that appeal to audiences of all ages. Free show. For more information please contact Steve Rosenbaum at 480-216-4280.
Sunday, June 23
Arizona Friends of Israel Scouts Welcomes Caravan Manor 2019: 11 a.m., Temple Beth Shalom, 12202 N. 101 Ave, Sun City. The Israel Scouts are 16 and 17 year old boy and girl Scouts from Israel. Scouting in Israel encompasses approximately 80,000 youth. The Caravan is a group of entertaining emissaries that appeal to audiences of all ages. Free show. For more information please contact Steve Rosenbaum at 480-216-4280.
Arizona Friends of Israel Scouts Welcomes Caravan Manor 2019: 4 p.m., Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road, Phoenix. The Israel Scouts are 16 and 17 year old boy and girl Scouts from Israel. Scouting in Israel encompasses approximately 80,000 youth. The Caravan is a group of entertaining emissaries that appeal to audiences of all ages. Free show. For more information please contact Steve Rosenbaum at 480-216-4280.
May 28- Aug. 2
Shemesh Camp at The J: Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Sign up for all the different types of camps, which include superhero week, Israel week and much more. Information: vosjcc.org/shemeshsummer2019
Camp Rimon Gadol: Camp days are 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday; extended care available 7-9 a.m. and 3:30-6 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Camp Rimon Gadol is designated for grades kindergarten through ninth. Register: camp@evjcc.org
Camp Rimon Katan: Camp days are 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday; extended care available 7-9 a.m. and 3:30-6 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Weekly signups available. Campers’ days start with a camp-wide welcome, camp songs and continues with big smiles from playing games, making art, music, sensory play, scientific discovery, cooking and exciting weekly themes. Your child will be engaged in developmentally appropriate activities in our NAEYC Accredited program, and cared for by our expert staff. Day Camp Rimon Katan is for those aged: 2-year-old through pre-kindergarten. Register at camp@evjcc.org
Seniors
Tuesday, June 18 & 24
Knitting Circle at The J: 1:30-4:00 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Share the pleasure of knitting and crocheting, help others with projects and patterns. No reservations required. For more information, contact Harriet at 480.481.7033 or harrietc@vosjcc.org
Shabbat
FIRST SATURDAY OF EACH MONTH
Kavana Café: 8:45 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. This is an informal opportunity to learn with Rabbi Caplan prior to Saturday-morning services. A light breakfast will be served. For more information visit congregationortzion.org or call 480-342-8858.
EVERY SATURDAY
Torah Express: Noon, Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. On Shabbat mornings, during the congregation’s Kiddush lunch, join Rabbi Caplan and other Jewish professionals and teachers from the community for an in-depth study of the Torah portion of the week. No RSVP required. For more information visit congregationortzion.org or call 480-342-8858.
Friday, June 21
Post Shabbat film screening: After a Shabbat service at a north Scottsdale location, Desert Foothills Jewish Community Association will screen the film “Jews and Baseball.” It traces Jewish involvement in the history of the sport, from the early days to today’s All-Star Games. The film demonstrates how Jews shaped baseball and baseball shaped the Jewish communities in America. Dues are $60 per year. For information, contact Andrea: 480-664-8847.
Friday, July 19
Post Shabbat film screening: After a Shabbat service at a north Scottsdale location, Desert Foothills Jewish Community Association will show the film “Watermarks: The Jewish Swimming Champions Who Defied Hitler.” The film showcase the legendary Jewish women swimmers of the Vienna Sports Club (Hakoah). Its women’s swim team virtually dominated national competitions in the 1930’s. The film is an uplifting story of survival and friendship. Dues are $60 per year. For information, contact Andrea: 480-664-8847.
FRIDAY, JULY 26
Musical Shabbat: Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Join us for Or Tzion’s inspiring Shabbat in the Round! This unique service features our very own musicians on a variety of instruments, singing harmonies and adding depth and kavanah to our Friday night worship.
Friday, August 16
Post Shabbat film screening: After a Shabbat service at a north Scottsdale location, Desert Foothills Jewish Community Association will screen the film “Welcome to Kutsher’s: The Last Catskill Resort.” Kutsher’s Country Club was the last surviving Jewish resort in the Catskills. One of the legendary Borscht Belt hotels during its heyday, Kutsher’s was family-owned and operated for over 100 years until its sale and demolition in 2014. Dues are $60 per year. For information, contact Andrea: 480-664-8847.
Arts
through sept. 11
‘We Remember: The Liberators’: Cutler Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center, 122 E. Culver St., Phoenix. This project of the Arizona Jewish Historical Society showcases the stories of 10 World War II Liberators via artifacts, primary sources, documentation, photographs and biographical information. It will also feature the work of Arizona artist Robert Sutz, whose collection contains 500-plus life masks, portraits and paintings depicting the brutal atrocities committed by Nazi Germany during World War II. Free exhibit. For more information visit azjhs.org or call (602) 241-7870.
