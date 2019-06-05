Events
Saturday, June 8
Daddy Daughter Dance at The J: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. A special evening for daddies and their daughters with deluxe dessert bar, posh limo rides, DJ, dancing, games, prizes and more. Keepsake corsages available. Grades pre-K–4. Dads, uncles, grandpas and friends welcome as father figure. Members, $25; guests, $40 per daddy-daughter set; $10 per additional daughter. Sorry, no walk-ins. Register online at vosjcc.org/daddydaughterdance.
Tuesday, June 11
“In My Father’s Words: Leo’s Journey Behind the Closed Doors of Auschwitz Birkenau”: 7-9 p.m., Congregation Beth Tefillah, 6529 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale. Join Phoenix Holocaust Association and the Bureau of Jewish Education of Greater Phoenix for a multimedia sharing Leo Lowy's experience in Auschwitz’s human experimentation program. Leo survived the experiments to tell his story. In 2000, his son Richard produced a documentary film, narrated by Christopher Plummer, that investigated the infamous Mengele twin experiments. Leo passed away in 2002, but Richard continues to share what happened.
Wednesdays, June 12, 19 & 26
PJ by the Pool: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Parents, bring your child, toddler through 3, to The J for stories and songs with PJ Library. Children also enjoy the splash pad and an icy sweet treat. J Members, free. Guests, $5. Check in at the membership desk or pay at the door. PJ Library is funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix and programmed in partnership with the Valley of the Sun JCC. For more information, contact pjlibrary@vosjcc.org.
Shavuot
Saturday, June 8
Nextdor Shavuot Cheese Tasting: 6 p.m., Congregation Beth Israel, 10460 N 56th St. Scottsdale. It’s festive and fun ... wine and cheese anyone? Join Nextdor for a special Shavuot celebration at Congregation Beth Israel. An expert will take your taste buds on a special ride though the world of fine cheese and wine. During the presentation, Rabbi Mason-Barkin will lead a lecture about the holiday of Shavuot. For more information, contact Beth Israel at info@cbiaz.org.
Tikkun Leil Shavuot: 6:45 p.m., Beth El Phoenix, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. An all-night study session with dairy snacks led by Cantor Angress. Immediately following mincha, ma’ariv and havdallah. For more information, call 602-944-3359 or go to bethelphoenix.com/Shavuot-2019.
Sunday, June 9
Reading of the 10 Commandments and Children’s Ice Cream Party: 10:30 a.m., Chabad of Scottsdale, 10215 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Ten toppings, games, learning and so much more. For more information, visit chabadofscottsdale.org.
Meetings, Lectures & Classes
Mondays
Mahjong Mondays: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Every Monday, except on Jewish or legal holidays. You are invited to come and play, no RSVP is necessary, just come. This free program is intended for players with prior experience. Be sure to bring your current mahjong card and a set if you have one. 480-897-0588
Wednesdays
‘The Valley News’: 10-11:30 a.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. The class focuses on current events and is led by Dr. Michael Epner. No registration required.
Thursday, June 13
Talmud Class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Topic: Exploring the meaning of the song “Yerushalayim Shel Zahav.” Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmud class: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Is it permissible to pray for a sick person to die? Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker series: ‘Bonding Through Humor’: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Rabbi Sheldon Moss of Temple Beth Shalom of the Northwest Valley. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Tuesday, June 18
Mindful Eating, Mindful Living: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Learn to eat mindfully and develop a healthier relationship with food and your body from Scottsdale Weight Loss Center nutrition instructors. Practicing mindful eating will help you get more in touch with yourself, improve your health and allow you to make wise choices with greater ease. SWLC & J members, $10; guests, $25. SWLC meal option available from milk + honey for $10. Register by June 17 at vosjcc.org/fitmindbody.
Thursday, June 20
Class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Topic: A conversation between David Ben-Gurion and the Hazon Ish. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmud class: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Topic: Intimacy and sexuality in Jewish sources. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker series: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: “The Life of Chasidic Jews: A Visual Portrait.” Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Friday, June 21
PJ Library’s Tot Shabbat: 5-6:15 p.m., Temple Beth Shalom of the West Valley, 12202 N. 101st Ave., Sun City. Features story time, sing-along, noodle crafts and spaghetti dinner. PJ Library, Phoenix is funded by Federation and programmed in partnership with the Valley of the Sun JCC. RSVP to 623.977.3240 or tbsazpgrograms@gmail.com.
Sunday, June 23
Israeli dancing: 12:30-2:45 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Dance class for beginning and intermediate levels taught by Jason and Elaine Hecht. Cost: $10. Registration required: evjcc.org/israeli-dancing
Thursday, June 27
Class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Topic: A Conversation about cloning and Judaism. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmud class: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Documentary & Discussion: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Film: “City of Joel,” which examines a turf war between a Chasidic sect and their secular neighbors that erupts in a town north of New York City. Discussion led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Family
Through Aug. 2
Shemesh Camp at The J: Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Sign up for all the different types of camps, which include superhero week, Israel week and much more. Information: vosjcc.org/shemeshsummer2019
Camp Rimon Gadol: Camp days are 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday; extended care available 7-9 a.m. and 3:30-6 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Camp Rimon Gadol is designated for grades kindergarten through ninth. Register: camp@evjcc.org
Camp Rimon Katan: Camp days are 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday; extended care available 7-9 a.m. and 3:30-6 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Weekly sign-ups available. Campers’ days start with a camp-wide welcome, camp songs and continues with big smiles from playing games, making art, music, sensory play, scientific discovery, cooking and exciting weekly themes. Your child will be engaged in developmentally appropriate activities in our NAEYC- accredited program, and cared for by our expert staff. Day Camp Rimon Katan is for those aged: 2-year-old through pre-kindergarten. Register at camp@evjcc.org.
Seniors
Friday, June 7
Memory Café : 10-11:30 a.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Jewish Family and Children’s Services hosts a monthly Memory Café event, which will include refreshments along with stimulating, interactive programming geared toward those who have memory loss and their care partners. A different art discipline is explored each month. For more information or to confirm times, please contact Kathy Rood at 602.452.4627 or via email at kathy.rood@jfcsaz.org.
Tuesdays, June 11, 18 & 25
Knitting Circle at The J: Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Share the pleasure of knitting and crocheting. Help others with projects and patterns. Beginners welcome. No reservations required. For more information, contact Harriet at 480.481.7033 or harrietc@vosjcc.org.
Shabbat
FIRST SATURDAY OF EACH MONTH
Kavana Café: 8:45 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. This is an informal opportunity to learn with Rabbi Caplan prior to Saturday-morning services. A light breakfast will be served. For more information, visit congregationortzion.org or call 480-342-8858.
EVERY SATURDAY
Torah Express: Noon, Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. On Shabbat mornings, during the congregation’s Kiddush lunch, join Rabbi Caplan and other Jewish professionals and teachers from the community for an in-depth study of the Torah portion of the week. No RSVP required. For more information, visit congregationortzion.org or call 480-342-8858.
Arts
Through sept. 11
‘We Remember: The Liberators’: Cutler Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center, 122 E. Culver St., Phoenix. This project of the Arizona Jewish Historical Society showcases the stories of 10 World War II Liberators via artifacts, primary sources, documentation, photographs and biographical information. It will also feature the work of Arizona artist Robert Sutz, whose collection contains 500-plus life masks, portraits and paintings depicting the brutal atrocities committed by Nazi Germany during World War II. Free exhibit. For more information, visit azjhs.org or call 602-241-7870.
Tuesday, June 11th
Film Screening, “Doing Jewish: A Story From Ghana”: 7 p.m. Cutler Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center, 122 E. Culver St., Phoenix. First released in 2016, the film follows the lives of residents of a small community in Ghana who learn they have been practicing Judaism for centuries. Directed by Gabrielle Zilkha. Sponsored by Susan and Ira Feldman. Free. Call 602-241-7870 or email lbell@azjhs.org to RSVP. JN
