Featured event
Sunday, July 7
Gesher Pool Party: 9:30-11 a.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Join Gesher Disability Resources for a day of swimming and fun in the sun. Gesher will provide the snacks and drinks; bring swimwear and sunscreen. RSVP: 480-629-5343 or info@gesherdr.org
Events
Aug. 15-18
Heart 2 Heart 2019: Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas, 6333 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Heart 2 Heart AZ is working in partnership with local and national organizations to bring together Jewish singles across the country in honor of Tu B’Av. The weekend will consist of social events and learning sessions. Full weekend, single day and single event pass options available. More information at heart2heartaz.com
Meetings, Lectures & Classes
Mondays
Mahjong Mondays: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Every Monday, except on Jewish or legal holidays. You are invited to come and play, no RSVP is necessary, just come. This free program is intended for players with prior experience. Be sure to bring your current mahjong card and a set if you have one. 480-897-0588
Wednesdays
‘The Valley News’: 10-11:30 a.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. The class focuses on current events and is led by Dr. Michael Epner. No registration required.
Wednesday, June 26
“Tikkun Olam”: Exploring the Concept of Repairing the World Throughout Jewish Intellectual History!: 1-2 p.m., Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road, Phoenix. Tikkun Olam (repairing the world) is a concept often invoked but rarely understood; the phrase was used throughout Jewish history over the last two millennia in very different ways. In this class, Rabbi Dr. Shmuly Yanklowitz will lead us through a text study of various sources to understand how different Jewish thinkers have understood the concept of tikkun olam and what that might mean for us today. Registration required: valleybeitmidrash.org/event/tikkun-olam-exploring-the-concept-of-repairing-the-world-throughout-jewish-intellectual-history
Thursday, June 27
Class on the Book of Samuel: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Documentary & Discussion: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Film: “City of Joel,” which examines a turf war between an ultra-Orthodox Chasidic sect and their secular neighbors that erupts in a town north of New York City. Discussion led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmud class: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Wednesday, July 3
Current Events Discussion Group: 2-3:30 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale. Bill Adler leads a discussion group each month on current events. Bring your ideas to share with the group. Free. For more information, contact Harriet at 480.481.7033 or harrietc@vosjcc.org
July 8-11
Hebrew Conversation Mini Summer Ulpan, Intermediate Level: 5-7 p.m., Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Advance your conversational Hebrew in this brief class that will incorporate new and learned vocabulary and grammar from Hebrew instructor Sophie Plapp. Cost: $108. Registration required: bjephoenix.org/events/2019/7/8/hebrew-mini-summer-ulpan
Thursday, July 18
Federation Pride Happy Hour: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kobalt, 3110 N. Central Ave, Phoenix. Federation Pride, an organization recently launched by The Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix, will host a happy hour at the karaoke bar, Kobalt. Learn more at jewishphoenix.org/event/federation-pride-happy-hour/
Family
May 28- Aug. 2
Shemesh Camp at The J: Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Sign up for all the different types of camps, which include superhero week, Israel week and much more. Information: vosjcc.org/shemeshsummer2019
Camp Rimon Gadol: Camp days are 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday; extended care available 7-9 a.m. and 3:30-6 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Camp Rimon Gadol is designated for grades kindergarten through ninth. Register: camp@evjcc.org
Camp Rimon Katan: Camp days are 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday; extended care available 7-9 a.m. and 3:30-6 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Weekly sign-ups available. Campers’ days start with a camp-wide welcome, camp songs and continues with playing games, making art, music, sensory play, scientific discovery, cooking and exciting weekly themes. Your child will be engaged in developmentally appropriate activities in an NAEYC Accredited program, and cared for by expert staff. Day Camp Rimon Katan is for those aged: 2-year-old through pre-kindergarten. Register at camp@evjcc.org
Wednesdays, July 10, 17, 24 & 31
PJ by the Pool: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Children under the age of three are invited for stories and songs with PJ Library. Also available are the facility’s splash pad and cold treats. Members: Free. Guests: $5. Check in at the Membership Desk or pay at the door. PJ Library is funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix and programmed in partnership with the Valley of the Sun JCC. For more information, contact pjlibrary@vosjcc.org
Seniors
Tuesdays, July 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30
Sit & Knit: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Share the pleasure of knitting and crocheting. Help others with projects and patterns. Can’t knit? We’ll teach you. No reservations required. For more information, contact Harriet at 480.481.7033 or harrietc@vosjcc.org
Sunday, July 7
Valley Jewish Singles 50+: Noon, Chompies PV Mall, 4550-324 E. Cactus Road, Phoenix. Reservations required. valleyjewishsingles@cox.net
Wednesday, July 10
Knitting for a Purpose: 1-3 p.m., Temple Solel, 6805 E McDonald Dr, Paradise Valley. Love to knit or crochet? Join Temple Solel on the second Wednesday of the month to knit. Refreshments and yarn will be provided. Please bring any needles and patterns. All are welcome, members and nonmembers alike. For more information, contact knitting@templesolel.org
Shabbat
FIRST SATURDAY OF EACH MONTH
Kavana Café: 8:45 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. This is an informal opportunity to learn with Rabbi Caplan prior to Saturday-morning services. A light breakfast will be served. For more information visit congregationortzion.org or call 480-342-8858.
EVERY SATURDAY
Torah Express: Noon, Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. On Shabbat mornings, during the congregation’s Kiddush lunch, join Rabbi Caplan and other Jewish professionals and teachers from the community for an in-depth study of the Torah portion of the week. No RSVP required. For more information visit congregationortzion.org or call 480-342-8858.
Friday, July 19
Post Shabbat film screening: After a Shabbat service at a north Scottsdale location, Desert Foothills Jewish Community Association will show the film “Watermarks: The Jewish Swimming Champions Who Defied Hitler.” The film showcases the legendary Jewish women swimmers of the Vienna Sports Club (Hakoah). Its women’s swim team virtually dominated national competitions in the 1930’s. The film is an uplifting story of survival and friendship. Dues are $60 per year. For information, contact Andrea: 480-664-8847.
FRIDAY, JULY 26
Musical Shabbat: 6 p.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Join us for Or Tzion’s inspiring Shabbat in the Round! This unique service features congregation musicians on a variety of instruments, singing harmonies and adding depth and kavanah to our Friday night worship.
Friday, Aug. 9
Sun Lakes Congregation Twilight Services: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation, 9240 E. Sun Lakes N. Blvd., Sun Lakes. Twilight services are shorter, informal services that are open to everyone. For more information and membership inquiries, please contact Bety Dar, 480-882-9022.
Friday, August 16
Post Shabbat film screening: After a Shabbat service at a north Scottsdale location, Desert Foothills Jewish Community Association will screen the film “Welcome to Kutsher’s: The Last Catskill Resort.” Kutsher’s Country Club was the last surviving Jewish resort in the Catskills. One of the legendary Borscht Belt hotels during its heyday, Kutsher’s was family-owned and operated for over 100 years until its sale and demolition in 2014. Dues are $60 per year. For information, contact Andrea: 480-664-8847.
Arts
Through sep. 11
‘We Remember: The Liberators’: Cutler Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center, 122 E. Culver St., Phoenix. This project of the Arizona Jewish Historical Society showcases the stories of 10 World War II Liberators via artifacts, primary sources, documentation, photographs and biographical information. It will also feature the work of Arizona artist Robert Sutz, whose collection contains 500-plus life masks, portraits and paintings depicting the brutal atrocities committed by Nazi Germany during World War II. Free exhibit. For more information visit azjhs.org or call (602) 241-7870.
Gesher Disability Resources will be hosting a pool party at the Valley of the Sun JCC on Sunday, July 7.
Photo via Pexels.com
