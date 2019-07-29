Featured event
Aug. 4
D-backs Jewish Community Day: 1:10 p.m., 401 E. Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004. The national anthem will be performed by students from the Jewish community, and all youth tickets are priced at $10 with a free upgrade to seating location for additional tickets. Youth tickets are for ages 15 and under. Tickets purchased through this special event offer will include a Hebrew D-backs baseball cap. Contact Johanna Imperial at jimperial@dbacks.com to participate or to purchase tickets.
Events
Aug. 15-18
Heart 2 Heart 2019: Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas, 6333 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Heart 2 Heart AZ is working in partnership with local and national organizations to bring together Jewish singles across the country in honor of Tu B’Av. The weekend will consist of social events and learning sessions. Full weekend, single day and single event pass options available. More information at heart2heartaz.com
Meetings, Lectures & Classes
Mondays
Mahjong Mondays: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Every Monday, except on Jewish or legal holidays. You are invited to come and play, no RSVP is necessary, just come. This free program is intended for players with prior experience. Be sure to bring your current mahjong card and a set if you have one. evjcc.org or 480-897-0588.
Wednesdays
‘The Valley News’: 10-11:30 a.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. The class focuses on current events and is led by Dr. Michael Epner. No registration required.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Open Beit Midrash class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The Life and Tragedy of King David, taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free, but registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmudic Heroes: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Rabbi Akiva, Part 1. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Walking Through History: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Sephardic Jewish History: Hasdai Ibn Shaprut. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Sunday, Aug. 4
Valley Jewish Singles Ages 50+: Brunch: 12 p.m., Chompies PV Mall, 4550-324 E. Cactus Road, Phoenix. Reservations required, email valleyjewishsingles@cox.net with your RSVP.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Arizona Jews for Justice presents ‘I am you, for you are me’: 9-10 a.m., 2200 E. Camelback Road, Suite 120, Phoenix. Go to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s office for your voice to be heard. Visit Arizonajewsforjustice.org for more information.
Terrific Tuesdays: Authors @ the EVJCC: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Author Howard Gershkowitz. $4 suggested donation, contact adrian@evjcc.org for more information.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Open Beit Midrash class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The Life and Tragedy of King David, taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free, but registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmudic Heroes: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Rabbi Akiva, Part 2. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker Series: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Rabbi Laibel Blotner of Chabad of Mesa. Topic: Myths and Facts of Judaism. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Judaism Class at Temple Beth Shalom: 6:30-8:30 p.m., 12202 N. 101st Ave., Sun City. Class sessions are Thursday evenings. Speaker: Join Andre Ivory as instructor. Designed for general interest or people interested in conversion. Cost for this program is $200 and all course materials are included. For more information, call the Temple at 623-977-3240.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Terrific Tuesdays: Authors @ the EVJCC: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Topic: Visions of the Southwest, the Art of Georgia O’Keeffe and Ansel Adams. Speaker: Phoenix Art Museum docent Rebecca Albrecht. $4 suggested donation, contact adrian@evjcc.org for more information.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Duet Volunteer Orientation August 2019: 5-7:30 p.m., Duet, 10000 N. 31st Ave., Phoenix. Orientation for volunteers to provide services to home bound adults. Bring drivers license for ID. A Level 1 Fingerprint clearance is required to volunteer. Instructions and information for obtaining this will be provided at orientation. Cost is $73 which can be reimbursed by Duet after 6 months of active volunteering. RSVP at 602-274-5022.
Friday, Aug. 14 - Sunday, Aug. 18
Arizona Jews for Justice presents ‘If not NOW, when?’: 6-8 hours over 3 days, North Phoenix. All are welcome for social justice learning, reflection and community building. $50 suggested donation, visit Arizonajewsforjustice.org for more information.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Terrific Tuesdays: Arts & Culture @ the EVJCC: 10-11:30 a.m. East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Topic: “The New Season @ CCA.” Speaker: Michelle Mac Lennan, general manager of the Chandler Center for the Arts. $4 suggested donation. Contact adrian@evjcc.org
iGen Parenting: 6-8 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Launch of new parenting series; this is a monthly education series for parents of tweens. It provides an opportunity to connect with other parents while learning about important topics facing today’s youth. The eight-part series topics will include; drugs, emotional wellness, anxiety and depression, hate crimes and cyber safety, to name a few. The presenters come from Common Sense Media, the Anti-Defamation League and Teen Law School, as well as a variety of therapists. $18 per person, $100 for entire series. For more information visit igenparenting.com or find them on FaceBook @iGenParenting.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Open Beit Midrash class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The Life and Tragedy of King David, taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free, but registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmudic Heroes: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Elisha Ben Abuyah. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker Series: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Marty Haberer, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix. Topic: The American Jewish Experience. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: vjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Jewish National Fund and Temple Solel present: ‘The Arava Institute: A Model of Coexistence Around Environmental Sustainability’: 7-8:30 p.m., Temple Solel, 6805 E. McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley. With support from Jewish National Fund, the Arava Institute advances cross‑border environmental cooperation in the face of political conflict, and also educates and prepares future leaders from Israel, the Palestinian Territories, Jordan and around the world to cooperatively solve the pressing environmental challenges of our time. Moderator:
Rabbi John Linder, Temple Solel. Featuring guest speakers: Mohammed Azraq, Arava Institute Alumnus; Odeliya Matter, Arava Institute Alumna. RSVP by August 16, 2019 at jnf.org/AZAravaEvent, or contact our office at rsvparizona@jnf.org or 480.447.8100 x934.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Playdate in the Park: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley Early Childhood Learning Center at Chuparosa Park, 2400 S. Dobson Road, Chandler. Free, open to the community. Reservations: Text 480-269-4763.
Mavens and Mensches — Jewish Singles Group: 2 p.m. Temple Beth Shalom, 12202 N. 101st Ave., Sun City. Join us for an afternoon of Bunko, with cash prizes awarded. Beginners welcome to learn how to play. Cost $5.00 per person. RSVP to Helene Fox at hrfoxie@cox.net
Tues, Aug. 27
Terrific Tuesdays: Arts & Culture @ the EVJCC: 10-11:30 a.m. East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Artist Tal Dvir, instructor of Painting with Watercolors, a class beginning at the EVJCC on Sept. 10. $4 suggested donation. Contact adrian@evjcc.org for more information.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Open Beit Midrash class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The Life and Tragedy of King David, taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free, but registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmudic Heroes: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Rabban Gamaliel. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker Series:
11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Lawrence Bell, Ph.D., executive director of the Arizona Jewish Historical Society. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Tuesday, Sep. 3
Spirituality @ the EVJCC: 10-11:30 a.m. East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Class led by Phyllis Avalon Rosh, Ph.D. Topic: How to Deal with Difficult People. Terrific Tuesdays. $4 suggested donation. Contact adrian@evjcc.org
Mahjong Mondays on Tuesday: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Held Tuesday, Sept. 3 due to Labor Day. This free program is intended for players with prior experience. Bring current mahjong card and a set if you have one. Contact evjcc.org or 480-897-0588.
Thursday, Sep. 5
Open Beit Midrash class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The Life and Tragedy of King David, taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free, but registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmudic Heroes: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker Series:
11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Sephardic Jewish History: Shmuel HaNagid. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Sunday, Sep. 8
Ladles of Love: 9 a.m.-noon, East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Volunteers cook and deliver meals. Register: evjcc.org/ladles-of-love
Tuesday, Sep. 10
Terrific Tuesdays: Museum @ the EVJCC: 10-11:30 a.m. East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Topic: Leonardo: Artist, Scientist, Musician, Mathematician. Speaker: Phoenix Art Museum docent Joyce Durham. $4 suggested donation. Contact adrian@evjcc.org for more information.
Painting with Watercolors: 7-9 p.m. East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Six Tuesdays. Join impressionism artist Tal Dvir for a workshop where students will learn stages of sketching, drawing and painting with watercolors. The six-week course is $120. Details: evjcc.org/arts-and-culture
Thursday, Sep. 12
Open Beit Midrash class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The Life and Tragedy of King David, taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free, but registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmudic Heroes: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: The Execution of Rabbi Haninah ben Teradion. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker Series:
11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Jake Bennett. Topic: Disputed Territory of Jerusalem: What’s it all about? Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Sunday, Sep. 15
Conversation with the Rabbi: 6 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The first of a new series. Rabbi Michael Beyo and Imam Faheem Arshad, Imam of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, discuss “Being a Religious Minority.” Reservations required: evjcc.org/conversation
Tuesday, Sep. 17
Authors @ the EVJCC: 10-11:30 a.m. East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Author Barbara Mark-Dreyfuss. Topic: Writing Our Life Stories: A Gift to Future Generations. Terrific Tuesdays. $4 suggested donation. Contact adrian@evjcc.org
Holiday Baking Class: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Learn how to prepare Rosh Hashanah treats with Chef Melinda of the EVJCC’s Challah
Factory. Cost is $18 for each class, which includes the lesson, a recipe and the chance to sample the goods. Register: evjcc.org/jewish-learning
Thursday, Sep. 19
Open Beit Midrash class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The Life and Tragedy of King David, taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free, but registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmudic Heroes: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Eleazar Ben Dinai. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Interfaith Series: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. C.O.R.E.: Center for Community, Outreach, Relationships, Engagement. A new monthly Open Beit Midrash series featuring diverse faith leaders speaking about their faith’s history, tenets and current challenges. The first speaker is Imam Faheem of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. $14, includes kosher lunch following presentation. Reservations required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash or 480-987-0588.
Tuesday, Sep. 24
Spirituality @ the EVJCC: 10-11:30 a.m. East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Class led by Phyllis Avalon Rosh, Ph.D. Topic: Intuition or Premonition: Is it Real? Terrific Tuesdays. $4 suggested donation. Contact adrian@evjcc.org
Pillars of the Community: East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. An evening of appreciation. Reservations: evjcc.org/reception
Wednesday, Sep. 25
Book club: 10:30-11:30 a.m. East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Discussion led by Phyllis Avalon Rosh, Ph.D.
Thursday, Sep. 16
Open Beit Midrash class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The Life and Tragedy of King David, taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free, but registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmudic Heroes: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Reish Lakish. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Rosh Hashanah Seder: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Rabbi Michael Beyo leads a Rosh Hashanah seder. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Monday, Sep. 30
Duet Volunteer Orientation: 5-7:00 p.m., Orangewood Presbyterian Church, 7321 N 10th Street, Phoenix. Orientation for volunteers to provide services to home bound adults. Bring drivers license for ID. A Level 1 Fingerprint clearance is required to volunteer. Instructions and information for obtaining this will be provided at orientation. Cost is $73 which can be reimbursed by Duet after 6 months of active volunteering. RSVP at 602-274-5022.
Family
May 28 - Aug. 2
Shemesh Camp at The J: Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Sign up for all the different types of camps, which include superhero week, Israel week and much more. Information: vosjcc.org/shemeshsummer2019
Camp Rimon Gadol: Camp days are 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday; extended care available 7-9 a.m. and 3:30-6 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Camp Rimon Gadol is designated for grades kindergarten through ninth. Register: camp@evjcc.org
Camp Rimon Katan: Camp days are 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday; extended care available 7-9 a.m. and 3:30-6 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Weekly sign-ups available. Campers’ days start with a camp-wide welcome, camp songs and continues with playing games, making art, music, sensory play, scientific discovery, cooking and exciting weekly themes. Your child will be engaged in developmentally appropriate activities in an NAEYC Accredited program, and cared for by expert staff. Day Camp Rimon Katan is for those aged: 2-year-old through pre-kindergarten. Register at camp@evjcc.org
Sunday, Sep. 8
Kids Interfaith Experience presents: ‘A Passport to World Religions’: 2:30-5:00 p.m., Changing Hands Bookstore, 300 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix. For kids 7 to 12. Go to bit.ly/easternfaiths for tickets and kidsinterfaithexperience.com for more information.
Shabbat
FIRST SATURDAY OF EACH MONTH
Kavana Café: 8:45 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. This is an informal opportunity to learn with Rabbi Micah Caplan prior to Saturday-morning services. A light breakfast will be served. For more information visit congregationortzion.org or call 480-342-8858.
EVERY SATURDAY
Torah Express: Noon, Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. On Shabbat mornings, during the congregation’s Kiddush lunch, join Rabbi Micah Caplan and other Jewish professionals and teachers from the community for an in-depth study of the Torah portion of the week. No RSVP required. For more information visit congregationortzion.org or call 480-342-8858.
Friday, Aug. 9
Sun Lakes Congregation Twilight Services: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation, 9240 E. Sun Lakes N. Blvd., Sun Lakes. Twilight services are shorter, informal services that are open to everyone. For more information and membership inquiries, please contact Bety Dar, 480-882-9022.
Friday, Aug. 16
Post Shabbat film screening: After a Shabbat service at a north Scottsdale location, Desert Foothills Jewish Community Association will screen the film “Welcome to Kutsher’s: The Last Catskill Resort.” Kutsher’s Country Club was the last surviving Jewish resort in the Catskills. One of the legendary Borscht Belt hotels during its heyday, Kutsher’s was family-owned and operated for over 100 years until its sale and demolition in 2014. Dues are $60 per year. For information, contact Andrea: 480-664-8847.
Arts
Friday, Aug. 2
Film premiere: ‘Tel Aviv on Fire’: Harkins Camelview, 7014 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale. The comedy follows Salam, a charming 30-year-old Palestinian living in Jerusalem, who works on a Palestinian popular soap opera “Tel Aviv on Fire”, produced in Ramallah. Salam goes through this rather difficult Israeli checkpoint every day, and strikes up a relationship with the commander, whose wife is a big fan of the soap opera. Visit harkins.com/movies/tel-aviv-on-fire-85925-0 or call 480-947-8778 for general ticket information.
Monday, Aug. 4
From Darkness to Light: 6:30 p.m., Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main Street, Mesa. An evening with Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, director of Chabad of Poway and survivor of the terror attack. General admission $15, patron $54 and sponsor $180. Call 480-644-6500 for tickets and 480-659-7001 for more information.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Museum @ the EVJCC: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Topic: Visions of the Southwest, the Art of Georgia O’Keeffe and Ansel Adams. Speaker: Phoenix Art Museum docent Rebecca Albrecht. Terrific Tuesdays. $4 suggested donation. Contact adrian@evjcc.org
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Arts & Culture @ the EVJCC: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Presentation by artist Tal Dvir. Topic: A preview of his Painting with Watercolors class, which starts Sep. 10. Terrific Tuesdays. $4 suggested donation. Contact adrian@evjcc.org
Sunday, Sep. 08
Israeli Movie Series: 3 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. “Only God Should,” a documentary about a paraplegic grandson seeking the truth about his grandfather’s act of vengeance after the Holocaust. A $5 donation suggested. Register: evucc.org/movie-series
Through Sep. 11
‘We Remember: The Liberators’: Cutler Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center, 122 E. Culver St., Phoenix. This project of the Arizona Jewish Historical Society showcases the stories of 10 World War II Liberators via artifacts, primary sources, documentation, photographs and biographical information. It will also feature the work of Arizona artist Robert Sutz, whose collection contains 500-plus life masks, portraits and paintings depicting the brutal atrocities committed by Nazi Germany during World War II. Free exhibit. For more information visit azjhs.org or call (602) 241-7870. JN
