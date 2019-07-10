Featured event
Friday, July 19
Post Shabbat film screening: After a Shabbat service at a north Scottsdale location, Desert Foothills Jewish Community Association will show the film “Watermarks: The Jewish Swimming Champions Who Defied Hitler.” The film showcases the legendary Jewish women swimmers of the Vienna Sports Club (Hakoah). Its women’s swim team virtually dominated national competitions in the 1930s. The film is an uplifting story of survival and friendship. Dues are $60 per year. For more information, contact Andrea: 480-664-8847.
Events
Aug. 15-18
Heart 2 Heart 2019: Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas, 6333 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Heart 2 Heart AZ is working in partnership with local and national organizations to bring together Jewish singles across the country in honor of Tu B’Av. The weekend will consist of social events and learning sessions. Full weekend, single day and single event pass options available. More information at heart2heartaz.com
Meetings, Lectures & Classes
Mondays
Mahjong Mondays: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Every Monday, except on Jewish or legal holidays. You are invited to come and play, no RSVP is necessary, just come. This free program is intended for players with prior experience. Be sure to bring your current mahjong card and a set if you have one. evjcc.org or 480-897-0588.
Wednesdays
‘The Valley News’: 10-11:30 a.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. The class focuses on current events and is led by Dr. Michael Epner. No registration required.
Thursday, July 18
Federation Pride Happy Hour: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kobalt, 3110 N. Central Ave, Phoenix. Federation Pride, an organization recently launched by The Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix, will host a happy hour at the karaoke bar, Kobalt. Learn more at jewishphoenix.org/event/federation-pride-happy-hour
Thursday, Aug. 1
Open Beit Midrash class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The Life and Tragedy of King David, taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free, but registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmudic Heroes: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Rabbi Akiva, Part 1. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Walking Through History: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Sephardic Jewish History: Hasdai Ibn Shaprut. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Thursday, Aug. 8
Open Beit Midrash class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The Life and Tragedy of King David, taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free, but registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmudic Heroes: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Rabbi Akiva, Part 2. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker Series: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Rabbi Laibel Blotner of Chabad of Mesa. Topic: Myths and Facts of Judaism. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Duet Volunteer Orientation August 2019: 5-7:30 p.m., Duet, 10000 N. 31st Ave., Phoenix. Orientation for volunteers to provide services to home bound adults. Bring drivers license for ID. A Level 1 Fingerprint clearance is required to volunteer. Instructions and information for obtaining this will be provided at orientation. Cost is $73 which can be reimbursed by Duet after 6 months of active volunteering. RSVP at 602-274-5022.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Terrific Tuesdays: 10-11:30 a.m. East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. $4 suggested donation. Contact adrian@
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Open Beit Midrash class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The Life and Tragedy of King David, taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free, but registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmudic Heroes: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Elisha Ben Abuyah. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker Series: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Marty Haberer, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix. Topic: The American Jewish Experience. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: vjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Spirituality @ the EVJCC: 10-11:30 a.m. East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Class led by Phyllis Avalon Rosh, Ph.D. Topic: How to Deal with Difficult People. Terrific Tuesdays. $4 suggested donation. Contact adrian@evjcc.org
Thursday, Aug. 29
Open Beit Midrash class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The Life and Tragedy of King David, taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free, but registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmudic Heroes: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Rabban Gamaliel. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker Series:
11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Lawrence Bell, Ph.D., executive director of the Arizona Jewish Historical Society. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required:
Wellness
Sunday, July 14
Healing Handiwork: 1-4 p.m., at a private location. No charge. Contact Nona at nona.siegel@gmail.com or 602-326-8851.
Monday, July 15
Living through Loss: 4:30–6 p.m., Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road, Phoenix. No charge, but donations are welcome. More information at templechai.com
Monday, July 15
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:30 p.m., Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road, Phoenix. Monthly meetings on the 3rd Monday of the month. Supporting Jewish women in their journey through all stages of breast cancer, including treatment, recovery and the physical and spiritual challenges along the way. For questions or to rsvp, contact Jessica Knight at jessicabcgroup@
outlook.com or 202-359-6835.
July 16, 23 and 30
Hope for Today: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road, Phoenix. Spiritual program of recovery for those who suffer from the debilitating effects of chronic pain and chronic illness, based on the Twelve Steps of AA. No charge. Contact: cpa-az@cox.net
Wednesday, July 17
JACS: Support Group for Jewish Alcoholics, Addicts, and their Friends and Family: 7:30 p.m., Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. No charge. Call the Shalom Center for more information or email jacsarizona@gmail.com
Monday, July 22
Caring for our Loved Ones: 7 p.m., Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road, Phoenix. No charge, but donations welcomed. Group meets once a month during the summer months. More information at
Family
May 28 - Aug. 2
Shemesh Camp at The J: Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Sign up for all the different types of camps, which include superhero week, Israel week and much more. Information: vosjcc.org/shemeshsummer2019
Camp Rimon Gadol: Camp days are 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday; extended care available 7-9 a.m. and 3:30-6 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Camp Rimon Gadol is designated for grades kindergarten through ninth. Register: camp@evjcc.org
Camp Rimon Katan: Camp days are 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday; extended care available 7-9 a.m. and 3:30-6 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Weekly sign-ups available. Campers’ days start with a camp-wide welcome, camp songs and continues with playing games, making art, music, sensory play, scientific discovery, cooking and exciting weekly themes. Your child will be engaged in developmentally appropriate activities in an NAEYC Accredited program, and cared for by expert staff. Day Camp Rimon Katan is for those aged: 2-year-old through pre-kindergarten. Register at camp@evjcc.org
Wednesdays, July 17, 24 & 31
PJ by the Pool: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Children under the age of three are invited for stories and songs with PJ Library. Also available are the facility’s splash pad and cold treats. Members: Free. Guests: $5. Check in at the Membership Desk or pay at the door. PJ Library is funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix and programmed in partnership with the Valley of the Sun JCC. For more information, contact pjlibrary@vosjcc.org
Seniors
Tuesdays, July 16, 23 & 30
Sit & Knit: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Share the pleasure of knitting and crocheting. Help others with projects and patterns. Can’t knit? We’ll teach you. No reservations required. For more information, contact Harriet at 480-481-7033 or harrietc@vosjcc.org
Shabbat
FIRST SATURDAY OF EACH MONTH
Kavana Café: 8:45 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. This is an informal opportunity to learn with Rabbi Micah Caplan prior to Saturday-morning services. A light breakfast will be served. For more information visit congregationortzion.org or call 480-342-8858.
EVERY SATURDAY
Torah Express: Noon, Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. On Shabbat mornings, during the congregation’s Kiddush lunch, join Rabbi Caplan and other Jewish professionals and teachers from the community for an in-depth study of the Torah portion of the week. No RSVP required. For more information visit congregationortzion.org
or call 480-342-8858.
FRIDAY, JULY 26
Musical Shabbat: 6 p.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. It’s Or Tzion’s inspiring Shabbat in the Round! This unique service features congregation musicians on a variety of instruments, singing harmonies and adding depth and kavanah to Friday night worship.
Friday, Aug. 9
Sun Lakes Congregation Twilight Services: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation, 9240 E. Sun Lakes N. Blvd., Sun Lakes. Twilight services are shorter, informal services that are open to everyone. For more information and membership inquiries, please contact Bety Dar, 480-882-9022.
Friday, Aug. 16
Post Shabbat film screening: After a Shabbat service at a north Scottsdale location, Desert Foothills Jewish Community Association will screen the film “Welcome to Kutsher’s: The Last Catskill Resort.” Kutsher’s Country Club was the last surviving Jewish resort in the Catskills. One of the legendary Borscht Belt hotels during its heyday, Kutsher’s was family-owned and operated for over 100 years until its sale and demolition in 2014. Dues are $60 per year. For more information, contact Andrea: 480-664-8847.
Arts
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Museum @ the EVJCC: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Topic: Visions of the Southwest, the Art of Georgia O’Keeffe and Ansel Adams. Speaker: Phoenix Art Museum docent Rebecca Albrecht. Terrific Tuesdays. $4 suggested donation. Contact adrian@evjcc.org
Through Sep. 11
‘We Remember: The Liberators’: Cutler Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center, 122 E. Culver St., Phoenix. This project of the Arizona Jewish Historical Society showcases the stories of 10 World War II Liberators via artifacts, primary sources, documentation, photographs and biographical information. It will also feature the work of Arizona artist Robert Sutz, whose collection contains 500-plus life masks, portraits and paintings depicting the brutal atrocities committed by Nazi Germany during World War II. Free exhibit. For more information visit azjhs.org or call (602) 241-7870. JN
