Events
Through Feb. 24
Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival: Twenty films will be shown at Harkins Shea 14 in Scottsdale, Harkins Tempe Marketplace 16 in Tempe and Harkins Park West in Peoria. Information: gpjff.org
Tuesday, Feb. 26
‘A Silenced Legacy — Honoring the Music and the Musicians’: 7:30 p.m., Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road, Phoenix. Ticket information: bit.ly/2KZFoIG
Friday, March 1
Valley of the Sun JCC ECC Golf Ball Drop: 9 a.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Two-thousand golf balls drop from a helicopter 100 feet in the air onto The J’s soccer fields and the three that land closest to the pin win! Prizes include a two-year lease of a Toyota Corolla from Right Toyota, a much-coveted designated parking space for ECC drop-off and pickup and $2,000 cash! Proceeds support improvements to the nonprofit preschool’s playground and programs. Golf balls are $25 each or five for $100. Get them today at vosjcc.org/eccballdrop.
Thursday, March 7
MEGA: 7 p.m., Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas, 6333 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. The Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix hosts its annual MEGA event with special guest, actor Henry Winkler. Register by March 1 at visit jewishphoenix.org/mega2019.
Meetings, Lectures & Classes
Mondays
Mahjong Mondays: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Every Monday except on Jewish or legal holidays. No RSVP is necessary. Intended for players with prior experience.
Wednesday mornings
‘The News Desk’: 10-11:30 a.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. The class focuses on current events and is led by retired Dr. Michael Epner.
Sunday, Feb. 24
Blanket Boosters: 9 a.m.-noon, Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Join the Beth El Blanket Boosters as they create beautiful mitzvah blankets to donate to local children in crisis. Beginners are welcome. Information: 602-684-2606 or blanketboosters@bethelphoenix.com
Women’s Chai Tea Study Group: 12:30-1:30 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Meet on Sunday afternoons for tea and sweets, and study issues related to Jewish women. RSVP: events@bethelphoenix.com or 602-944-3359
Monday, Feb. 26
Cactus ORT: 7 p.m., Mountain Gate Apartments Clubhouse, 4602 E. Paradise Village Parkway, Phoenix. Adina Astrowsky discusses her book ‘Mother of Souls: The Story of a Holocaust Survivor.’ The program is free and all are welcome. Information: 602-953-9307
Wednesday, Feb.27
Book Club: 6:30-8 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. The club is reading ‘The Last Watchman of Old Cairo’ by Michael David Lukas. RSVP: events@bethelphoenix.com or 602-944-3359
Meet the Author Event: 7 p.m., Changing Hands Bookstore, 6428 S. McClintock Drive, Tempe. Meet Robin Marty, author of ‘Handbook for a Post-Roe America.’ Presented by NCJW AZ and NARAL AZ. RSVP: president1893@ncjwaz.org
Thursday, Feb. 28
Lunch and Learn: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Enjoy delicious food and lively discussions with Wendy Rozov. Cost is $5 for lunch. RSVP: events@bethelphoenix.com or 602-944-3359
Saturday, March 2
Meditative Moments: 9:45 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Rabbi Micah Caplan will explore how to spiritually prepare for relevant Jewish moments on the calendar.
Wednesdays, March 3 & 20
Mahj Meetup: 1-3:30 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Bring your card and join us for a friendly game of mahjong on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. Contact: events@bethelphoenix.com or 602-944-3359
Sunday, March 3
Valley Jewish Singles Ages 50+ Brunch: noon, Chompies PV Mall, 4550-324 E. Cactus Road, Phoenix. Reservations required. RSVP: valleyjewishsingles@cox.net
Tuesday, March 5, 12, 19 & 26
Knitting Circle at The J: 1:30 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Share the pleasure of knitting and crocheting. Information: 480-481-7033 or harrietc@vosjcc.org
Wednesday, March 6
It’s Not Just Lunch: noon-1:30 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Enjoy a full kosher lunch and stay for our discussion group at 2 p.m. In partnership with Smile on Seniors. Suggested donation is $5.
Current Events Discussion Group: 2-3:30 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Bill Adler leads stimulating discussions each month on current events. Free. Information: 480-481-7033 or harrietc@vosjcc.org
Thursday, March 7
JFCS Memory Café: 10 a.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. This monthly event offers refreshments and a stimulating, interactive program geared toward those who have memory loss and their care partners. No charge. Open to the community. RSVP: 602-452-4627 or Kathy.rood@jfcsaz.org
Beth El Women’s League Tea Party: Join the Beth El Women’s League for afternoon tea at a beautiful Biltmore residence. Cost is $36 per person. Register: alicia@bethelphoenix.com or 602-944-3359
Shabbat
First Saturday of each month
Kavana Café: 8:45 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. An “informal opportunity to learn” with Rabbi Micah Caplan prior to services.
Every Saturday
Torah Express: noon, Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. During Kiddush lunch, join Rabbi Micah Caplan and others for an in-depth study of the Torah portion of the week.
Friday, Feb. 22
Musical Shabbat: Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. The service features our very own musicians on a variety of instruments, singing harmonies and adding depth and kavanah to our Friday night worship.
March 1 & 2
City-Wide Retreat: The BJE invites eighth-grade teens to a retreat at the Desert Outdoor Education Center at Lake Pleasant. Information: myras@bjephoenix.org or bjephoenix.org
Seniors
Tuesdays through Friday
Jewish Family and Children’s Service Center for Senior Enrichment: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., The Palazzo, 6250 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix. Free programs are open to seniors who live at The Palazzo, as well as the entire senior community. Information: 602-943-2198
Fridays, Ongoing
Taste of Shabbat with Nurit Avigdor: 11:30 a.m.-noon, The Palazzo, 6250 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix. Open to the community. Contact JFCS Senior Center for questions at 602-943-2198.
Arts
Feb. 23
‘Shards: Putting the Pieces Together’: 7 p.m., Temple Kol Ami, 15030 N 64th St., Scottsdale. Cantor Dr. Evan Kent’s one-man show is comprised of stories and songs that tell the tale of his aliyah to Israel and stories of his grandparents’ journey from Russia to the U.S. in 1908. RSVP: tkaoffice@templekolami.org or 480-951-9660
Thursday, Feb. 28
Todd Herzog at Crescent Ballroom: 7:30 p.m., Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. Second Ave., Phoenix. Temple Solel cantorial soloist Todd Herzog will make his debut appearance at this iconic downtown Phoenix venue. Tickets are $12 advance and $15 at the door. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yaurx45l
Thursday, March 14
Front Row at Nuremberg and Miraculous Escapes from Germany: 11 a.m.-noon, Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Singer, composer, pianist and actor Lori Rosolowsky shares stories of her relatives’ escapes from Nazi persecution and her aunt’s role as a translator at Nuremberg. The great niece of renowned Jewish composer Herbert Fromm, Lori plays his music along with her own original works. Cost is $5 for members and $15 for guests. Registration is required at vosjcc.org/nuremberg. JN
