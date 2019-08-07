Featured event
Aug. 11-25
Prenatal Screening by the Minkoff Center for Jewish Genetics: Registration fee: Free for students, $50 for non-student between the ages of 18-45, $75 for a couple, $349 for over 45. If you need an alternate date, register and you will be contacted for an alternate date that works for you. Visit jewishgeneticsaz.org/ calendar for more information.
Events
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Brunch Café: Grand Opening Celebration: 15507 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. The Brunch Café specializes in made-from-scratch breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes. All items on the menu can be customized to fit any dietary needs. 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., all attendees will receive $5 off their total bill. 6:30-9:30 a.m., attendees can enjoy complimentary coffee
and a chocolate-covered strawberry with the purchase of any meal. Visit brunchcafe.com or call 480-398-7174 for more information.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Bowling Night: 8 p.m., Bowlero, 7000 E. Mayo Blvd., #19, Phoenix. Join Congregation Or Tzion’s new Yalla! group of young professionals in their 20s to 40s for a night of bowling and fun. Visit otaz.org/yalla for more information and to RSVP.
Meetings, Lectures & Classes
Mondays
Mahjong Mondays: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Every Monday, except on Jewish or legal holidays. You are invited to come and play, no RSVP is necessary, just come. This free program is intended for players with prior experience. Be sure to bring your current mahjong card and a set if you have one. evjcc.org or 480-897-0588
Wednesdays
‘The Valley News’: 10-11:30 a.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. The class focuses on current events and is led by Dr. Michael Epner. No registration required.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Terrific Tuesdays: Museum @ the EVJCC: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Topic: Visions of the Southwest, the Art of Georgia O’Keeffe and Ansel Adams. Speaker: Phoenix Art Museum docent Rebecca Albrecht. Terrific Tuesdays. $4 suggested donation. Contact adrian@evjcc.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Duet Volunteer Orientation August 2019: 5-7:30 p.m., Duet, 10000 N. 31st Ave., Phoenix. Orientation for volunteers to provide services to home-bound adults. Bring driver’s license for ID. A Level 1 Fingerprint clearance is required to volunteer. Instructions and information for obtaining this will be provided at orientation. Cost is $73, which can be reimbursed by Duet after six months of active volunteering. RSVP at 602-274-5022.
Friday, Aug. 14-Sunday, Aug. 18
Arizona Jews for Justice presents ‘If not NOW, when?’: Six-eight hours over three days, North Phoenix. All are welcome for social justice learning, reflection and community building. $50 suggested donation. Visit arizonajewsforjustice.org for more information.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Mature Mavens Dinner: 5 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Make new friends as you meet for dinner and socialize. Dinner is separate checks. Please contact Bunnye at 602-371-3744 for the current schedule of restaurants and to reserve your place.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Terrific Tuesdays: Arts & Culture @ the EVJCC: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Topic: The New Season @ CCA. Speaker: Michelle Mac Lennan, general manager of the Chandler Center for the Arts. $4 suggested donation. Contact adrian@evjcc.org.
iGen Parenting: 6-8 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Launch of new parenting series; this is a monthly education series for parents of tweens. It provides an opportunity to connect with other parents while learning about important topics facing today’s youth. The eight-part series topics will include: drugs, emotional wellness, anxiety and depression, hate crimes and cyber safety, to name a few. The presenters come from Common Sense Media, the Anti-Defamation League and Teen Law School, as well as a variety of therapists. $18 per person, $100 for entire series. For more information visit igenparenting.com or find them on Facebook @iGenParenting.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Open Beit Midrash class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The Life and Tragedy of King David, taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free, but registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmudic Heroes: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Elisha Ben Abuyah. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker Series: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Marty Haberer, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix. Topic: The American Jewish Experience. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: vjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
The Arava Institute: A Model of Coexistence Around Environmental Sustainability: 7-8:30 p.m., Temple Solel, 6805 E. McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley. With support from Jewish National Fund, the Arava Institute advances cross‑border environmental cooperation in the face of political conflict, and also educates and prepares future leaders from Israel, the Palestinian Territories, Jordan and around the world to cooperatively solve the pressing environmental challenges of our time. Moderator: Rabbi John Linder, Temple Solel. Featuring guest speakers: Mohammad Azraq and Odeliya Matter, Arava Institute Alumni. RSVP by August 16, 2019, at jnf.org/AZAravaEvent, or contact our office at rsvparizona@jnf.org or 480-4478100 ext. 934.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Playdate in the Park: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley Early Childhood Learning Center at Chuparosa Park, 2400 S. Dobson Road, Chandler. Free, open to the community. Reservations: Text 480-269-4763.
Mavens and Mensches — Jewish Singles Group: 2 p.m., Temple Beth Shalom, 12202 N. 101st Ave., Sun City. Join us for an afternoon of Bunko, with cash prizes awarded. Beginners welcome to learn how to play. Cost $5 per person. RSVP to Helene Fox at hrfoxie@cox.net.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Terrific Tuesdays: Arts & Culture @ the EVJCC: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Artist Tal Dvir, instructor of Painting with Watercolors, a class beginning at the EVJCC on Sept. 10. $4 suggested donation. Contact adrian@evjcc.org for more information.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Open Beit Midrash class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The Life and Tragedy of King David, taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free, but registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmudic Heroes: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Rabban Gamaliel. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker Series:
11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Lawrence Bell, Ph.D., executive director of the Arizona Jewish Historical Society. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Spirituality @ the EVJCC: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Class led by Phyllis Avalon Rosh, Ph.D. Topic: How to Deal with Difficult People. Terrific Tuesdays. $4 suggested donation. Contact adrian@evjcc.org.
Mahjong Mondays on Tuesday: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Held Tuesday, Sept. 3, due to Labor Day. This free program is intended for players with prior experience. Bring current mahjong card and a set if you have one. Contact evjcc.org or 480-897-0588.
Thursday, Sep. 5
Open Beit Midrash class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The Life and Tragedy of King David, taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free, but registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmudic Heroes: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker Series:
11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Sephardic Jewish History: Shmuel HaNagid. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Sunday, Sept. 8
Ladles of Love: 9 a.m.-noon, East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Volunteers cook and deliver meals. Register: evjcc.org/ladles-of-love
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Terrific Tuesdays: Museum @ the EVJCC: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Topic: Leonardo: Artist, Scientist, Musician, Mathematician. Speaker: Phoenix Art Museum docent Joyce Durham. $4 suggested donation. Contact adrian@evjcc.org for more information.
Painting with Watercolors: 7-9 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Six Tuesdays. Join impressionism artist Tal Dvir for a workshop where students will learn stages of sketching, drawing and painting with watercolors. The six-week course is $120. Details: evjcc.org/arts-and-culture
Thursday, Sept. 12
Open Beit Midrash class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The Life and Tragedy of King David, taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free, but registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmudic Heroes: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: The Execution of Rabbi Haninah ben Teradion. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker Series:
11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Jake Bennett. Topic: Disputed Territory of Jerusalem: What’s It All About? Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Sunday, Sept. 15
Conversation with the Rabbi: 6 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The first of a new series. Rabbi Michael Beyo and Imam Faheem Arshad, Imam of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, discuss being a religious minority. Reservations required: evjcc.org/conversation
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Authors @ the EVJCC: 10-11:30 a.m. East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Author Barbara Mark-Dreyfuss. Topic: Writing Our Life Stories: A Gift to Future Generations. Terrific Tuesdays. $4 suggested donation. Contact adrian@evjcc.org.
Holiday Baking Class: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Learn how to prepare Rosh Hashanah treats with Chef Melinda of the EVJCC’s Challah
Factory. Cost is $18 for each class, which includes the lesson, a recipe and the chance to sample the goods. Register: evjcc.org/jewish-learning
Thursday, Sept. 19
Open Beit Midrash class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The Life and Tragedy of King David, taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free, but registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmudic Heroes: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Eleazar Ben Dinai. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Interfaith Series: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. C.O.R.E.: Center for Community, Outreach, Relationships, Engagement. A new monthly Open Beit Midrash series featuring diverse faith leaders speaking about their faith’s history, tenets and current challenges. The first speaker is Imam Faheem of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. $14, includes kosher lunch following presentation. Reservations required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash or 480-987-0588.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Spirituality @ the EVJCC: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Class led by Phyllis Avalon Rosh, Ph.D. Topic: Intuition or Premonition: Is it Real? Terrific Tuesdays. $4 suggested donation. Contact adrian@evjcc.org
Pillars of the Community: 6-9 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. An evening of appreciation. At 6 p.m. there is a dinner by invitation only, and at 7 p.m. there is an award recognition ceremony open to the community. Reservations: evjcc.org/reception
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Book club: 10:30-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Discussion led by Phyllis Avalon Rosh, Ph.D.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Open Beit Midrash class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The Life and Tragedy of King David, taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free, but registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmudic Heroes: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Reish Lakish. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Rosh Hashanah Seder: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Rabbi Michael Beyo leads a Rosh Hashanah seder. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Monday, Sept. 30
Duet Volunteer Orientation: 5-7:00 p.m., Orangewood Presbyterian Church, 7321 N. 10th St., Phoenix. Orientation for volunteers to provide services to home-bound adults. Bring driver’s license for ID. A Level 1 Fingerprint clearance is required to volunteer. Instructions and information for obtaining this will be provided at orientation. Cost is $73, which can be reimbursed by Duet after six months of active volunteering. RSVP at 602-274-5022.
Family
Aug. 11-25
Saturday, Aug. 17
The J’s Annual Back to School Pool Bash: 6-10 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Kids grades pre-K—4 come in their swimsuits and bring a towel for a night of fun with friends, two pools, water slide, DJ, a splash pad, rock wall and more. Members: $15, guests, $25; $5 more after 5 p.m. on Aug. 12, includes dinner, snacks and movie. Register at vosjcc.org/knoschool.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Mega Babka-llah Bake 4Kids: 2:30-4 p.m., Friendship Circle, Chabad of Arizona, 2110 E. Lincoln Drive, Phoenix. Get into the Rosh Hashana spirit and grab your chef’s hat! Take
your baking skills to the next level with some fun challah and babka baking. Shape, braid, fill and create your own delicious challah and babka. Featuring a Build-A-Challah workshop to build your own challah pillow. Cost: $10 per child, $5 per adult, sponsorship: $100/ $180. Volunteer opportunities available for grades 7-12.
Shabbat
First Saturday of each month
Kavana Café: 8:45 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. This is an informal opportunity to learn with Rabbi Micah Caplan prior to Saturday-morning services. A light breakfast will be served. For more information, visit congregationortzion.org or call 480-342-8858.
Every Saturday
Torah Express: Noon, Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. On Shabbat mornings, during the congregation’s Kiddush lunch, join Rabbi Micah Caplan and other Jewish professionals and teachers from the community for an in-depth study of the Torah portion of the week. No RSVP required. For more information, visit congregationortzion.org or call 480-342-8858.
Friday, Aug. 9
Sun Lakes Congregation Twilight Services: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation, 9240 E. Sun Lakes N. Blvd., Sun Lakes. Twilight services are shorter, informal services that are open to everyone. For more information and membership inquiries, please contact Bety Dar, 480-882-9022.
Friday, Aug. 16
Post Shabbat film screening: After a Shabbat service at a north Scottsdale location, Desert Foothills Jewish Community Association will screen the film “Welcome to Kutsher’s: The Last Catskill Resort.” Kutsher’s Country Club was the last surviving Jewish resort in the Catskills. One of the legendary Borscht Belt hotels during its heyday, Kutsher’s was family-owned and operated for over 100 years until its sale and demolition in 2014. Dues are $60 per year. For information, contact Andrea: 480-664-8847.
Splash into Shabbat: 5:30 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Join PJ Library poolside for Shabbat stories, splash pad, crafts, music and pizza, Shabbat dinner and popsicles. $15 per adult and $10 per child over 1 year. Register by Aug. 14 at jewishphoenix.org/shabbatsplash.
Friday, Aug. 23
Jewish Federation NowGen Shabbat Hops: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Chabad of Paradise Valley, 5402 E. Lincoln Dr., Paradise Valley. Jewish young adults are invited to experience “Judaism with a smile” through fellowship and celebrating Shabbat together. Free, but registration required by Aug. 22 at jewishphoenix.org/shabbathop.
Arts
Sunday, Sept. 08
Israeli Movie Series: 3 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. “Only God Should,” a documentary about a paraplegic grandson seeking the truth about his grandfather’s act of vengeance after the Holocaust. A $5 donation suggested. Register: evucc.org/movie-series
Through Sept. 11
‘We Remember: The Liberators’: Cutler Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center, 122 E. Culver St., Phoenix. This project of the Arizona Jewish Historical Society showcases the stories of 10 World War II Liberators via artifacts, primary sources, documentation, photographs and biographical information. It will also feature the work of Arizona artist Robert Sutz, whose collection contains 500-plus life masks, portraits and paintings depicting the brutal atrocities committed by Nazi Germany during World War II. Free exhibit. For more information visit azjhs.org or call (602) 241-7870. JN
