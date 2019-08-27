Featured event
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Painting with Watercolors: 7-9 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Six Tuesdays. Join impressionism artist Tal Dvir for a workshop where students will learn stages of sketching, drawing and painting with watercolors. The six-week course is $120. Details: evjcc.org/arts-and-culture
Events
SATURDAY, Aug. 31
Community Health Fair: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Metro Center Mall, 9617 N. Metro Parkway W., Phoenix. The Association of Professionals and Students will host a community health fair at Metro Center Mall. All information and services are free and open to the public. Confirmed participants include Assured Imaging, providing free mammogram screenings (appointments preferred); University of Arizona School of Public Health, providing checks for blood pressure, blood glucose and body mass index; Chicanos por la Causa providing information for wellness education; and the American Heart Association, providing information on services and preventive care. The goal of this health fair is to promote a culture of wellness among minorities and underserved populations. Contact Dana Antonio at 602-529-8110 or info@apsphoenix.org for more information.
SATURDAY, Sept. 15
Phoenix Holocaust Association Café Europa: 1 p.m., Temple Solel, 6805 E. McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley. Schmooze, eat and enjoy the guitar music of Gal Drimmer. Reservations required, RSVP by to Sept. 12 to Edie Wade at 602-944-8809 or ewade410@cox.net. For more information visit phxha.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Inaugural Women’s Professional Panel: 5 p.m., Fennemore Craig, 2394 E. Camelback Road, Suite 600, Phoenix. Join panelists Janice Dinner, senior associate general counsel for Banner Health; Lucia Schnitzer, founder of Luci’s restaurants franchise; Hilla Sferruzza, executive VP and CFO of Meritage Homes; and moderator Courtney Beller, vice-chair for Fennemore Craig’s business litigation practice group, as they share their stories, provide advice on how to build professional networks and how to identify professional resources and relationships. $18 per person. Register by Sept. 9 at jewishphoenix.org/womenspanel.
Meetings, Lectures & Classes
Mondays
Mahjong Mondays: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Every Monday, except on Jewish or legal holidays. You are invited to come and play, no RSVP is necessary, just come. This free program is intended for players with prior experience. Be sure to bring your current mahjong card and a set if you have one. evjcc.org or 480-897-0588
Wednesdays
‘The Valley News’: 10-11:30 a.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. The class focuses on current events and is led by Dr. Michael Epner. No registration required.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Open Beit Midrash class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The Life and Tragedy of King David, taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free, but registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmudic Heroes: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Rabban Gamaliel. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker Series:
11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Lawrence Bell, Ph.D., executive director of the Arizona Jewish Historical Society. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Sunday, Sept. 1
Valley Jewish Singes Ages 50+: Noon, Chompies PV Mall, 4550-324 E. Cactus Road, Phoenix. Reservations required, please email valleyjewishsingles@cox.net with your RSVP.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Spirituality @ the EVJCC: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Class led by Phyllis Avalon Rosh, Ph.D. Topic: How to Deal with Difficult People. Terrific Tuesdays. $4 suggested donation. Contact adrian@evjcc.org.
Mahjong Mondays on Tuesday: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Held Tuesday, Sept. 3, due to Labor Day. This free program is intended for players with prior experience. Bring current mahjong card and a set if you have one. Contact evjcc.org or 480-897-0588.
Thursday, Sep. 5
Open Beit Midrash class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The Life and Tragedy of King David, taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free, but registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmudic Heroes: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker Series:
11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Sephardic Jewish History: Shmuel HaNagid. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Open Beit Midrash class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The Life and Tragedy of King David, taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free, but registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Saturday, Sept. 7
Phoenix Holocaust Association Social Event: Bingo and Pizza Night: 6:30-9 p.m., central Scottsdale. Address provided to paid RSVPs. Bingo, pizza, dessert and fun! Bring a dessert to share. Call Susan Lane at 480-246-9551 or suze0000@gmail.com with questions. Must RSVP online by Sept. 4 at phxha.com/events/bingo-pizza-party.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Ladles of Love: 9 a.m.-noon, East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Volunteers cook and deliver meals. Register: evjcc.org/ladles-of-love
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Terrific Tuesdays: Museum @ the EVJCC: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Topic: Leonardo: Artist, Scientist, Musician, Mathematician. Speaker: Phoenix Art Museum docent Joyce Durham. $4 suggested donation. Contact adrian@evjcc.org for more information.
The First Sherman Minkoff Memorial Lecture: 7-8:30 p.m., Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road, Phoenix. Speaker: Dr. Erica Brown. Topic: “Time to Change? Jewish Identity for the 21st Century.” Suggested donation: $18, register at VBMTorah.org.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Open Beit Midrash class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The Life and Tragedy of King David, taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free, but registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmudic Heroes: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: The Execution of Rabbi Haninah ben Teradion. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker Series:
11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Jake Bennett. Topic: Disputed Territory of Jerusalem: What’s It All About? Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Kibbitz & Kultur: 12-2 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Jewish Family and Children’s Service presents a new program for Holocaust survivors to engage in meaningful, stimulating arts activities in a warm, friendly environment. Free survivors and their spouses. 2nd and 3rd generation members are invited to attend for $10 (or 2 for $18). RSVPs are required and should be made with Kathy Rood at 602-452-4627 or kathy.rood@jfcsaz.org.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Cactus ORT: Opening Meeting: 7 p.m., Mountain Gate Apartments Clubhouse, 4602 E. Paradise Village Parkway N., Phoenix. Dessert in the Desert. Prospective members, spouses/partners, friends are invited to an annual event featuring a dessert and appetizer buffet, door prizes, favors, ORT information and programs for 2019-2020. A “Chinese Auction” will also
be held. Please bring an item worth $7-$10 that evening. For more information or to RSVP, contact Ellen at 602-953-9307.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Conversation with the Rabbi: 6 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The first of a new series. Rabbi Michael Beyo and Imam Faheem Arshad, Imam of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, discuss being a religious minority. Reservations required: evjcc.org/conversation
Zionism 3.0. What Is It, and Why Is It Important?: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road, Phoenix. Speakers: Rabbi Amitai Fraiman and Zack Bodner. Suggested donation: $18, register at VBMTorah.org.
Monday, Sept. 16
Contextualizing Antisemitism on College Campuses: 1-2 p.m., Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road, Phoenix. Speaker: Professor Rachel Rubinstein. Suggested donation: $18, register at VBMTorah.org.
Native Americans in the Jewish Imagination: 7-8:30 p.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Speaker: Professor Rachel Rubinstein. Suggested donation: $18, register at VBMTorah.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Authors @ the EVJCC: 10-11:30 a.m. East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Author Barbara Mark-Dreyfuss. Topic: Writing Our Life Stories: A Gift to Future Generations. Terrific Tuesdays. $4 suggested donation. Contact adrian@evjcc.org.
Holiday Baking Class: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Learn how to prepare Rosh Hashanah treats with Chef Melinda of the EVJCC’s Challah
Factory. Cost is $18 for each class, which includes the lesson, a recipe and the chance to sample the goods. Register: evjcc.org/jewish-learning
Israel Table: 11:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. An opportunity to pick up general information on travel, facts and historic sites to visit in Israel. Stop by if you have never visited Israel and are considering a trip this year or in the near future. Contact franklin.mindy@gmail.com for more information.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Open Beit Midrash class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The Life and Tragedy of King David, taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free, but registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmudic Heroes: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Eleazar Ben Dinai. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Interfaith Series: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. C.O.R.E.: Center for Community, Outreach, Relationships, Engagement. A new monthly Open Beit Midrash series featuring diverse faith leaders speaking about their faith’s history, tenets and current challenges. The first speaker is Imam Faheem of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. $14, includes kosher lunch following presentation. Reservations required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash or 480-987-0588.
Book discussion: The Unwanted: America, Auschwitz, and a Village Caught in Between by Michael Dobbs: Cutler Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center, 122 E. Culver St., Phoenix. Discussion led by Lawrence Bell, Ph.D. Free. Call 602-241-7870 or email lbell@azjhs.org to RSVP.
The Intersectionality of Gender and Jewish Identity: 1-2 p.m., Congregation Beth Israel, 10460 N. 56th St., Scottsdale. Speaker: Abby Stein. Suggested donation: $18, register at VBMTorah.org.
From Chassidic Rabbi to Trans Activist: 7-8:30 p.m., Temple Solel, 6805 E. McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley. Speaker: Abby Stein. Suggested donation: $18, register at VBMTorah.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Spirituality @ the EVJCC: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Class led by Phyllis Avalon Rosh, Ph.D. Topic: Intuition or Premonition: Is it Real? Terrific Tuesdays. $4 suggested donation. Contact adrian@evjcc.org
Pillars of the Community: 6-9 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. An evening of appreciation. At 6 p.m. there is a dinner by invitation only, and at 7 p.m. there is an award recognition ceremony open to the community. Reservations: evjcc.org/reception
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Book club: 10:30-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Discussion led by Phyllis Avalon Rosh, Ph.D.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Open Beit Midrash class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The Life and Tragedy of King David, taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free, but registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmudic Heroes: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Taught by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Reish Lakish. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Rosh Hashanah Seder: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Rabbi Michael Beyo leads a Rosh Hashanah seder. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Monday, Sept. 30
Duet Volunteer Orientation: 5-7:00 p.m., Orangewood Presbyterian Church, 7321 N. 10th St., Phoenix. Orientation for volunteers to provide services to home-bound adults. Bring driver’s license for ID. A Level 1 Fingerprint clearance is required to volunteer. Instructions and information for obtaining this will be provided at orientation. Cost is $73, which can be reimbursed by Duet after six months of active volunteering. RSVP at 602-274-5022.
Family
Mondays
Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center: free Baby Gym classes: 9:30-10 a.m., 15801 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix. Parents (and grandparents) are invited to bring in their babies, ages six months to 18 months. This parent-child class uses tumbling mats, balance beams, parallel bars and trampolines. Work on strength, balancing and coordination with your baby. This is a “drop in” class. Advanced registration is not required. Call 602-992-5790 or visit arizonasunrays.com for more information.
Wednesdays
Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics & Dance Center: free Baby Dance classes: 9:15-9:45 a.m., 15801 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix. For babies who are walking up to age 2 ½. This baby dance class is a fun introduction to music, movement and dancing. Babies will dance to the music while using all kinds of different props and toys. Parent/grandparent participation is required. This is a “drop in” class. Advanced registration is not required. Call 602-992-5790 or visit arizonasunrays.com for more information.
Open Houses
Sunday, Sept. 8
Congregation Shomrei Torah: 1:15-4 p.m., Mustang Library, 10101 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Meet members, enjoy a nosh and Marcia Fine, an award winning author and speaker. Topic: Jewish Identity. Contact cheryltheteacher@gmail.com for more information. For more information on Marcia Fine, visit marciafine.com.
Temple Beth Shalom of the Northwest Valley: 12-2 p.m., 3400 N. Dobson Road, Chandler.
Friday, Sept. 13
Beth Ami Temple: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Palo Cristi Church, 3535 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley. UJR congregation meets inside the church. Beth Ami Temple invites the community to its Annual Wine & Cheese Open House. Discover this unique temple for active adults. Meet Rabbi Allison Lawton and Cantorial Soloist Mike Robbins. Learn about the congregation’s High Holiday and Shabbat services and many social groups including Cultural Outings, Movies, Book Club, Hiking, Bridge, Mah Jongg, Dining, Travel and Tennis. Plus other activities such as Special Speakers, Concerts, Rap with the Rabbi and Community Involvement. Dues are modest and there is no building fund. After the Welcome Reception, stay for Friday night services. Call 602-956-6749 or email bethamitemple@hotmail.com to RSVP. Visit bethamitemple.org for more information.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Temple Beth Shalom of the Northwest Valley: 5 p.m., 3400 N. Dobson Road, Chandler.
Seniors
Thursday, Sept. 5
Memory Café: 10-11:30 a.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Jewish Family and Children’s Service hosts a monthly Memory Café event, which will include refreshments along with stimulating, interactive programming geared toward those who have memory loss and their care partners. A different art discipline is explored each month. For more information or to confirm times, please contact Kathy Rood at 602.452.4627 or via email at kathy.rood@jfcsaz.org.
Shabbat
FIRST SATURDAY OF EACH MONTH
Kavana Café: 8:45 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. This is an informal opportunity to learn with Rabbi Micah Caplan prior to Saturday-morning services. A light breakfast will be served. For more information, visit congregationortzion.org or call 480-342-8858.
EVERY SATURDAY
Torah Express: Noon, Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. On Shabbat mornings, during the congregation’s Kiddush lunch, join Rabbi Micah Caplan and other Jewish professionals and teachers from the community for an in-depth study of the Torah portion of the week. No RSVP required. For more information, visit congregationortzion.org or call 480-342-8858.
Arts
Sunday, Sept. 08
Israeli Movie Series: 3 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. “Only God Should,” a documentary about a paraplegic grandson seeking the truth about his grandfather’s act of vengeance after the Holocaust. A $5 donation suggested. Register: evucc.org/movie-series
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Hummus! The Movie: Cutler Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center, 122 E. Culver St., Phoenix. Free documentary film screening, call 602-241-7870 or email lbell@azjhs.org to RSVP.
Through Sept. 11
‘We Remember: The Liberators’: Cutler Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center, 122 E. Culver St., Phoenix. This project of the Arizona Jewish Historical Society showcases the stories of 10 World War II Liberators via artifacts, primary sources, documentation, photographs and biographical information. It will also feature the work of Arizona artist Robert Sutz, whose collection contains 500-plus life masks, portraits and paintings depicting the brutal atrocities committed by Nazi Germany during World War II. Free exhibit. For more information visit azjhs.org or call (602) 241-7870. JN
