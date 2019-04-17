Events
Saturday, April 27
Kids Night Out: 6-10 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Parents can enjoy a night out while kids grades K-4 get movin’ at a dance and sports party complete with contests and prizes. Members: $15; guests $25. $5 more after 5 p.m. on April 22. Includes dinner, snacks, movie. The last few KNOs have sold out, so register today: vosjcc.org/sportsgalore
Tween Night Out: 6-10 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Tweens take on Stratum, a two-story, 13,000-square-foot arena featuring barriers and ramps for tons of laser tag fun. Members: $35; guests: $45. $5 more after 5 p.m. on April 22. Includes transportation, entry, dinner and all the fun. Register at vosjcc.org/stratum
Thursday, May 2
Memory Cafe presents All that Jazz with Wallace and Lewis: 10-11:30 a.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. As musicians specializing in interactive music workshops for those living with all stages of dementia and cognitive impairment, Wallace and Lewis have developed the Musical Memory Care Workshop (MMCW) that provides participants with consistency, love, empathy, respect and sincerity through music — the ingredients paramount for positive outcomes. Join in for an upbeat morning of music and fun. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required. The Café is open to people of all backgrounds. To register or for further information, e-mail Kathy.rood@jfcsaz.org or call Kathy at 602-452-4627.
Meetings, Lectures & Classes
Mondays
Mahjong Mondays: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Every Monday except on Jewish or legal holidays. You are invited to come and play, no RSVP is necessary, just come. This free program is intended for players with prior experience. Be sure to bring your current mahjong card and a set if you
have one.
Wednesday Mornings
‘The News Desk’: 10-11:30 a.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. The class focuses on current events and is led by Dr. Michael Epner.
April 23 & 30
Hope for Today: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road, Phoenix. Spiritual program of recovery for those who suffer from the debilitating effects of chronic pain and chronic illness, based on the 12 Steps of AA. Contact: cpa-az@cox.net. No charge.
April 19 & 22-26
Pardes Shemesh Spring Break Camp at The J: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. No school, no worries. There are fun-filled days of STEM activities, sports, swimming, arts, games, weekly field trips and more. Grades K-4. For pricing and additional information, visit vosjcc.org/pardesspringbreak.
Tuesday, April 23
Terrific Tuesdays: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Ages 55-plus. Speaker: Sandra Bernoff. Topic: The Yiddish Book Center. Suggested donation: $4. 480-897-0588 or adrian@evjcc.org
TUESDAY, April 30
Terrific Tuesdays: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Ages 55-plus. Speaker: Karen Nester. Topic: Bliss. Suggested donation: $4. 480-897-0588 or adrian@evjcc.org.
Tuesday, May 14
‘Black and Jewish: Living As a Double Minority in Phoenix Today’: 7 p.m., private home near 56th St. and Camelback Road (address will be provided upon RSVP). Please join fellow young professionals in their 20s and 30s to hear the engaging, inspiring story of Andre Ivory, a dynamic Jewish educator who has been part of the Jewish community now for 20 years. Then stay for dessert and socializing in this beautiful setting at the base of Camelback Mountain. Presented by the Shabbat Dinner Club. Suggested donation: $10. RSVP by Fri., May 10, to Randi at randijablin@gmail.com
Friday, May 17
Phoenix Women’s Commission Annual Forum: all day, South Mountain Community College, 7050 S. 24th St, Phoenix. The Phoenix Women’s Commission is excited to announce the 2019 Women Empowering Women Annual Forum. Eventbrite registration will open soon.
Shabbat
FIRST SATURDAY OF EACH MONTH
Kavana Café: 8:45 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. This is an informal opportunity to learn with Rabbi Caplan prior to Saturday-morning services. A light breakfast will be served.
EVERY SATURDAY
Torah Express: Noon, Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. On Shabbat mornings, during the congregation’s Kiddush lunch, join Rabbi Caplan and other Jewish professionals and teachers from THE community for an in-depth study of the Torah portion of the week.
SATURDAY, APRIL 27
Traditional Minyan: 9:30 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Rabbi Crane will lead a traditional Shabbat morning service, with full p’sukei d’zimra, Amidah with repetition and Torah study.
Friday, May 17
Motown Shabbat: 6 p.m., Temple Emanuel of Tempe 5801 S. Rural Rd, Tempe.Service with Shabbat prayers set to Motown tunes. Our Band, the Shabbatones and our Cantorial Solist, Suzanne Guinane will provide the songs/prayers All are welcome. No RSVP required.
SATURDAY, MAY 18
Ru’ah Tefilah: 9:35 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Join Cantor Rubinstein for a 30-minute learning minyan, during which we will review the structure and choreography of Shabbat morning worship.
FRIDAY, MAY 31
Musical Shabbat: Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Join us for Or Tzion’s inspiring Shabbat in the Round! This unique service features our very own musicians on a variety of instruments, singing harmonies and adding depth and kavanah to our Friday night worship.
Seniors
THURSDAY, APRIL 18
Mature Mavens Dinner: 5 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Make new friends as you meet for dinner and socialize. Dinner is separate checks. Contact Bunnye at 602.371.3744 for the current schedule of restaurants and to reserve your place.
April 30
Knitting Circle at The J: 1:30 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Share the pleasure of knitting and crocheting. Help others with projects and patterns. Can’t knit? The knitting circle will teach you. No reservations required. For more information, contact Harriet at 480.481.7033 or harrietc@vosjcc.org.
Arts
Through sept. 11
‘We Remember: The Liberators’: Cutler Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center, 122 E. Culver St., Phoenix. This project of the Arizona Jewish Historical Society showcases the stories of 10 World War II Liberators via artifacts, primary sources, documentation, photographs and biographical information. It will also feature the work of Arizona artist Robert Sutz, whose collection contains 500-plus life masks, portraits and paintings depicting the brutal atrocities committed by Nazi Germany during World War II.
Friday, May 3
“The Last” Film Premiere: 7 p.m., Harkins Shea 14, 7354 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale. The survivors of four generations of a Jewish family are rocked to their core when the family’s 92-year-old matriarch makes a stunning confession.The film stars Rebecca Schull and is directed by Jeff Lipsky. JN
