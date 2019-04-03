Events
Sunday, April 7
Spring Concert: 3 p.m., Beth Ami Temple, 3535 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley. The Rice Brothers, an internationally acclaimed musical duo who have performed extensively across Europe and the United States, will headline the annual Sounds of Spring concert. More information is available at bethamitemple.org. Tickets may be purchased at the door or by emailing Donna Horwitz at azhorwitzs@cox.net or calling her at 602-997-5623.
Tuesday, April 9
Hebrew High Open House: 7-9 p.m., Ina Levine Jewish Community Center, 12701 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Come try out a class, and see what a Jewish teen learning community is all about. RSVP to myras@bjephoenix.org
Before April 10
Passover Food Drive: Ina Levine Jewish Community Center, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. The Bureau of Jewish Education in conjunction with Jewish Family and Children’s Service and the Ezras Cholim Kosher Food Bank is coordinating the project, with support from Pardes Jewish Day School, preschools, religious schools, Hebrew High and synagogues. Products must be in sealed Kosher LePesach Packages. Cash donations are very much needed as well. All food donations need to be made by Wednesday, April 10 by 6 p.m.
Meetings, Lectures & Classes
Mondays
Mahjong Mondays: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Every Monday except on Jewish or legal holidays. You are invited to come and play, no RSVP is necessary, just come. This free program is intended for players with prior experience.
April 8, 15
Caring for Our Loved Ones: A Jewish Support and Resource Group for Families and Caregivers: 7 p.m., Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road, Phoenix. No charge, but donations welcome.
Monday, April 8
Parenting class: 4:30-5:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Dr. Michael Cohen. Topic: Teen Years: How to set the stage now for a successful journey, highlights of ADHD and the effect of music on child development. Free, but reservations required by March 29:
April 9, 16, 23, and 30
Hope for Today: 3:30–4:30 p.m., Temple Chai, 4645 E Marilyn Road, Phoenix. Spiritual program of recovery for those who suffer from the debilitating effects of chronic pain and chronic illness, based on the Twelve Steps of AA. Contact:
cpa-az@cox.net. No charge.
Tuesday, April 9
Terrific Tuesdays: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Doreen Weiser, Phoenix Art Museum docent. Topic: The Monuments Men. Ages 55-plus. Suggested donation: $4.
480-897-0588 or adrian@evjcc.org
Wednesday, April 10
Film screening: 3 p.m., Center for Holocaust Education and Human Dignity of the East Valley JCC at Scottsdale Community College, 9000 E. Chaparral Road, Scottsdale. “Filming the Camps: John Ford, Samuel Fuller, George Stevens, From Hollywood to Nuremberg,” a documentary about the liberation of Nazi concentration camps. Free. scottsdalecc.edu/genocide
NowGen Single’s Event: 7-9 p.m., LavatoryPHX, 4700 N. 12th St., Phoenix. Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix NowGen hosts its single’s event for individuals ages 21-35. The evening features beer, wine and light bites at Phoenix’s new art installation, LAVATORY, six unique art experiences. Dietary laws observed. $18 per person. Register at jewishphoenix.org/ngsingles.
‘Interrupting the Bible: Five Tools to Reinvent the Jewish Story’: 7-8:30 p.m., Temple Chai,4645 E Marilyn Road, Phoenix. Join master teacher and performer Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie, founder and spiritual leader of Lab/Shul NYC, as he presents a story of self-discovery and a manifesto for reclaiming tradition and claiming pluralistic approaches that promote a wiser Judaism for today. For more information, visit valleybeitmidrash.org/event/interrupting-the-bible-five-tools-to-reinvent-the-jewish-story/
Thursday, April 11
Blood drive: 1-7 p.m., American Red Cross at East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Schedule appointment: redcrossblood.org or 800-733-2767. Sponsor code: chandlercommunity
Class on the Book of Samuel: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Talmud class: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Cost: $14. Reservations: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Speaker series: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Rabbi Laibel Blotner of Chabad of Mesa. Topic: Reincarnation in Judaism. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Reservations required: 480-897-0588 or webbc@
Children & Family
Sunday, April 7
Playdate in the Park: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC at Desert Breeze Park, 660 N. Desert Breeze Blvd. E, Chandler. pam
@evjcc.org.
Shabbat
Friday, April 12
Yam Hashoah Shabbat: 7 p.m., Desert Foothills Jewish Community Asociation’s Yom Hashoah Program presents Jeri Benoit talking about the Val d’ Hiv Roundup, the mass arrest of Jews in Paris by the French police. Dues $60 per year. For information, contact Andrea: 480-664-8847.
SATURDAY, APRIL 13
Ru’ah Tefilah: 9:35 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Join Cantor Rubinstein for a 30-minute learning minyan, during which we will review the structure and choreography of our Shabbat morning worship.
Seniors
Tuesday, April 9
Discussion with the Rabbi: 11 a.m.-noon, Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Gather with Rabbi Levi Levertov for a stimulating discussion. Bring your questions; he has answers! In partnership with Smile on Seniors. Free. For information, contact Chani at 602.492.7670 or chani@sosaz.org.
Arts
April 11, 13 & 14
J Youth Theater presents “Willy Wonka, Jr.:” 7:30 p.m. Desert Shadows Middle School 5858 E. Sweetwater Ave., Scottsdale 85254 Follow the sweet adventures of Charlie Bucket as he tours the factory of the enigmatic chocolatier and learns some valuable lessons along the way. Online ticket sales end Thursday, April 11 at noon. Tickets may be purchased at the door for an additional $5, pending availability. Get your tickets now at vosjcc.org/wonkatix. JN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.