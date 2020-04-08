Virtual Meetings, Lectures & Classes
Sundays
Soul Study: 7:15 a.m. Explore the secrets of the Tanya and Jewish mysticism. For more information and meeting link, visit cbtvirtualworld.com.
Code of Jewish Law: 9 a.m. With Rabbi Zalman Levertov. For more information, visit chabadaz.com.
Anxiety in the Modern World: 6 p.m. Learn secrets of the Torah for living stress-free in the current environment. With Rabbi Boruch Zimmerman of Chabad of Oro Valley. For more information, visit chabadaz.com.
Mondays and Wednesdays
Learning to Trust in God: 7:30 p.m. With Rabbi Yossi Friedman of Chabad of Phoenix/Anthem. For more information, visit chabadaz.com.
Mondays Quotable Quotes by Our Sages: Ethics of Our Fathers: 7 p.m. With Rabbi Shlomy Levertov of Chabad of Paradise Valley. For more information, visit chabadaz.com.
Torah & Tea: 7:30 p.m. With Rabbi Yossie Shemtov of Chabad Tucson. For more information, visit chabadaz.com.
Journey through the Bible: 7:30 p.m. Explore the stories of our ancestors and their life lessons with Steinsaltz ambassador Yaakov Kurer. For more information, visit cbtvirtualworld.com.
Tuesdays
Virtual Meditation: 10-11 a.m. For more information, visit templesolel.org/events.
Meditative Moments with Rabbi Caplan: 11 a.m. To join, visit otaz.org/livestream.
Keep Calm & Mahjong – From Home: 6-8 p.m. To RSVP, email nicoleg@vosjcc.org.
Introduction to Judaism: 6:30 p.m. Learn about Judaism with Rabbi Nitzan Stein Kokin. To RSVP, email rabbi@bethelphoenix.org.
Maintaining an Upbeat Attitude: Jewish Mysticism: 7 p.m. With Rabbi Shlomy Levertov and JPhoenix. For ages 20-39. For more information, visit chabadaz.com.
Meaningful Prayer Series: The Siddur: 8 p.m. With Rabbi Yossi Friedman of Chabad of Phoenix/Anthem. For more information, visit chabadaz.com.
Tuesdays and Thursdays
Dementia/Parkinson’s Caregiver Support Group: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Hosted by Bella Vita Assisted Living and In Home Care Connections. To join the meeting, call 480.690.8180.
Wednesdays
Ru’ah Tefilah with Cantor Rubinstein: 11 a.m. For more information and meeting link, visit congregationortzion.org.
Lunch & Learn: Noon. With Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin of Chabad Tucson. For more information, visit chabadaz.com.
History of the Jews: The Journey from Genesis to Moshiach: 7 p.m. With Rabbi Ephraim Zimmerman of Chabad of Oro Valley. For more information, visit chabadaz.com.
Jewish Medical Ethics: 7:30 p.m. Judaism has a long history of wrestling with and responding to moral questions. Taught by Rabbi Yossi Bryski. For more information, visit cbtvirtualworld.com. Thursdays Talmud: Suggiyot Every Jew Should Know: 8:15 a.m. Learn Talmud with Rabbi Nitzan Stein Kokin. Sources in Aramaic/Hebrew and English. To RSVP, email rabbi@bethelphoenix.com.
Ladies Torah and Tea: 10:30 a.m. With Mrs. Leah Levertov of Chabad of North Phoenix. To join the meeting, visit www.ourjewishcenter.com/virtual.
The Science of Everything: Exploring the Most Fundamental Work of Chassidut: 11 a.m. Learn about the Tanya with Rabbi Boruch Zimmerman of Chabad of Oro Valley. For more information, visit chabadaz.com.
Coffee Talk with Rabbi Mason-Barkin: 3 p.m. For more information, visit cbiaz.org/calendar-all-events.
Monday, April 13
Congregation Kehillah Book Group: 1 p.m. Discuss “Atonement” by Ian McEwan.
Tuesdays, April 14, 21 & 28
Jewish Perspectives on Gender and Sexuality: 7-8:30 p.m. Led by Rabbi Emily Langowitz. Study the Jewish discussion of gender and sexuality through biblical texts, rabbinic discourse, historical documents and modern midrash. For more information and meeting link, visit templesolel.org/events.
Tuesday, April 14
Mastering the Master Narrative: The Exodus Story in Jewish Tradition: 12 p.m. Lunch and learn with Rabbi Mason-Barkin. For more information, visit cbiaz.org/calendar-all-events.
Sunday, April 19
Chai Tea: 12:30 p.m. A Jewish women’s study group about women’s issues with Wendy Rozov. For more information, visit bethelphoenix.com.
Finish Strong: 1-3 p.m. The second in a two-part conversation with Rabbi Bonnie Koppell and Dr. Ron Fischler. To RSVP, email Marci Beliak at mbeliak@templechai.com.
Tuesday, April 21
Lunch and Learn with Rabbi Berne: 12 p.m. For more information, visit cbiaz.org/calendar-all-events.
Wednesdays, April 22 & 29
Virtual Lunch & Learn: 12-1 p.m. For more information and meeting link, visit templesolel.org/events.
Wednesday, April 22
The Thirteen Petalled Rose: 1 p.m. A Kaballah class on “The Thirteen Petalled Rose” by Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz. For more information or meeting link, visit cbtvirtualworld.com.
Thursday, April 23
Lunch and Learn: 11:30 a.m. Learn about Musar with Wendy Rozov while enjoying lunch from home. For more information, visit bethelphoenix.com.
Beth El Book Club: 1:15 p.m. Join the Beth El Book Club to discuss “Inheritance” by Dani Shapiro. For more information, visit bethelphoenix.com.
Sunday, April 26
BAGELS: Bagels and Gab Every Last Sunday: 10 a.m. Chat with friends virtually. For more information, call 480-483-7121.
Tuesday, April 28
Lunch and Learn with Rabbi Kahn: What’s Going on in Israel: 12 p.m. For more information, visit cbiaz.org/calendar-all-events.
Wednesday, April 29
Happiness Hour: 11:45 a.m. Wisdom and life lessons from Jewish texts and teachers. Taught by Rabbi Pinchas Allouce. For more information and meeting link, visit cbtvirtualworld.com.
Family
Sundays
Bedtime Story: 7 p.m. Rabbi Chaim Zimmerman hosts a weekly serial for kids ages 0-120 titled “Pride Comes Before the Fall: The Life and Travels of Rabbi Eliezer Ashkenazi.” For more information, visit chabadaz.com.
Monday-Friday
Preschool-Rockin with Cantor Seth Ettinger: 10 a.m. For livestream, visit facebook.com/cbiaz.
Tuesdays Teen Q&A: 12:35 p.m. A Q&A with Rabbi Allouche. For more information and meeting link, visit cbtvirtualworld.com
Wednesdays
Virtual Preschool Story Time: 10-11 a.m. For more information, visit templesolel.org/events.
Thursdays
Virtual Preschool Song Session: 10-11 a.m. For more information, visit templesolel.org/events.
Shabbat
Fridays
Congregation Beth Tefillah Weekly Sermonette: 11:30 a.m. For meeting link, visit cbtvirtualworld.com.
Temple Solel Virtual Services: 6:15-7:30 p.m. For meeting link, visit templesolel.org/events.
Temple Chai Kabbalat Shabbat: 6:15 p.m. For livestream link, visit templechai.com.
Temple Emanuel of Tempe Shabbat Service: 7 p.m. For livestream link, visit facebook.com/emanueloftempe.
Temple Kol Ami Shabbat Services: 7 p.m. Visit templekolami.org/live. For password, contact marcom@templekolami.org.
Friday, April 17
Congregation Kehillah Kabbalat Shabbat: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Zoom. For more information, visit congregationkehillah.org.
Saturdays
Temple Solel Virtual Torah Study: 9-10 a.m. For more information, visit templesolel.org/events.
Congregation Beth Israel Virtual Torah Study: 9 a.m. For more information, visit cbiaz.org/calendar-all-events.
Congregation Beth Israel Virtual Shabbat Morning Service: 10 a.m. For more information, visit cbiaz.org/calendar-all-events.
Virtual Resources
J at Home: From the Martin Pear JCC. With links to recipes, puzzles, virtual museum tours and tips for managing stress and anxiety. Find more at vosjcc.org/j-at-home.
Virtual EVJCC: From the East Valley JCC. With Links to activities for kids, recipes and arts & culture programs. For more information, visit evjcc.org/virtual.
Valley Beit Midrash Learning Library: Access recordings of teachings and interviews with Rabbi Dr. Shmuly Yanklowitz on topics ranging from coronavirus care and activism and white nationalism and coalition building. For more information, visit valleybeitmidrash.org/learning-library. JN
