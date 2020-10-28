In October, the Artists’ Breakfast Club, a group of artists from Greater Phoenix, celebrated its 20th anniversary with the opening of a new exhibition at Scottsdale’s Civic Center Library.
Twenty years ago, Bethany Ames Swartz called together a group of six local artists to discuss their work over breakfast. Considering that artists generally work in solitude, Swartz’s goal was creating a community where people could exchange ideas and support one another, so the group started meeting once a month. Now it’s been 20 years, and Swartz is surprised by the group’s staying power.
“It just evolved,” she said. “It doesn’t necessarily have to be breakfast. It can be a lunch, it can be a dinner, it can be no food. A lot depends on the people that I ask to do the event — I like to cater to their needs.”
Beginning as a loosely planned get-together, the meetings got more structured as time passed. Some weeks there are speakers or field trips.
“I think some of my favorite meetings were the ones where we went places I never would have gone otherwise,” said Sara Becker, who’s been a member of the club for more than 10 years. Originally, Becker joined for the social aspect.
“Being an artist is a very solitary thing, so I don’t have a lot of ways of getting to know other people,” she said. “This was a great way to do it and made me feel part of the community.”
While the group is not religious in nature, many of the member artists — including the founder — are Jewish. Swartz sees her Judaism as an integral part of her artistic process.
“Philosophically, I couldn’t do the work that I am doing now if I wasn’t Jewish,” she said. Tikkun olam is a common theme in her art, she added.
Joel Coplin, a member of the group since its inception, does not consider himself particularly religious, but was always fascinated with the mythological element of biblical stories growing up. After the death of his father, however, he found a new appreciation for his religious heritage.
“Looking through all the stuff after my father passed, I found my grandfather’s tallit bag containing his yarmulkes, his prayer shawl, his tefillin and all his precious stuff,” he said. “I had to start painting and documenting these personal articles of history. I even painted a portrait of myself in his tallit and tefillin. I was moved and found a new meaning of tradition in these simple articles of Judaica.”
The importance of community inherent to the group aligns with Judaism too, Coplin said, and is one reason he joined.
“All these years, people have been supporting each other, people have been finding out about each other, meeting new friends,” he said. “It just goes to show you that a small thing with small roots can grow into something big and wind up with a big show.”
Diane Silver, a seven-year member and former attorney, also finds her Judaism motivating to her art.
“I see Judaism as being about community, connection and communication,” she said. “And that very much influences my work.” Silver attributes this mostly to her Jewish upbringing, but also to Swartz, who took Silver under her wing during her transition from attorney to full-time artist.
While the influence of Judaism varies from artist to artist, the idea of community is important to all its members.
“Artmaking can be a lonely profession,” said Wendy Raisanen, curator for the exhibit, in a press release. “Since the pandemic, I think more people understand how important it is to have connections — having a group of people with similar interests and goals. This exhibition provides a look at the high-quality art that grows from this kind of support and community.” JN
The exhibit “Artists’ Breakfast Club, 20 Years,” will be open to the public through Dec. 31 and featured in a virtual exhibit at scottsdalepublicart.org.
