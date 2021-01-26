Susie Mannis Sigman is one of the lucky ones.
She was able to say goodbye to her mother — albeit over FaceTime.
“It was a real blessing, especially knowing how many families have not had that opportunity amid these horrible circumstances,” Sigman said.
Her mother, Barbara Mannis, died at 83 on April 23 in Scottsdale, soon after the coronavirus pandemic upended daily life across the country.
Mannis didn’t have COVID-19, but the coronavirus pandemic affected almost everything about what came next: a virtual funeral, a shiva unlike any Sigman had seen before and — since she lives alone — a long grieving period without anyone to hug.
Dealing with the COVID-era loss was made easier by having a guide for what to do next, Sigman said.
“My parents had pre-arranged their funeral plans, which was a godsend,” Sigman said. “It would have been so much more challenging — it just would have been really, really hard to have to navigate all of that.”
As difficult as things were last spring, families are now faced with even starker circumstances due to the state’s dramatic rise in COVID — now the leading cause of death in Arizona.
Local mortuaries and cemeteries are feeling the strain.
Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery in Scottsdale is forced to delay services, an issue that’s of particular note to Jewish families that want to bury their loved ones within 24 hours in accordance with Jewish law.
“We want to honor the Jewish customs and bury within 24 hours, but that’s not possible right now,” said Amie Gazda, Green Acres’ general manager. “If we can get everything to go accordingly, maybe three days. And it’s heartbreaking.”
Hospitals are overwhelmed and struggling to release bodies while doctors are grappling with filling out death certificates in a timely manner, she said. With a 65% increase in COVID deaths in January, hospitals are backlogged.
Additionally, there are delays from suppliers.
“With the funeral home, there are just even difficulties in getting caskets, urns — there’s a shortage of everything right now,” Gazda said.
Losing a loved one is already the worst time in a person’s life, she added.
“But then when you compile that with COVID and the pandemic, it just creates so much more stress for the families.”
Ira Mann, general manager of Mt. Sinai Cemetery in Phoenix, agreed there are hurdles caused by the death rate. Burials were up 50% in 2020 over “any other year that we’ve ever done.”
It’s been chaotic, he said, since the cemetery is serving three groups of people at the same time.
“We have people coming in now and buying because they want to make sure they’re taken care of. Then we have the families that have pre-planned already that are passing,” he said. “And then we have the families that people are passing and have to come in immediately and get a plot because they had nothing taken care of beforehand.”
But even with the additional strain, Mann said that Mt. Sinai is still able to offer burials within 24 hours.
“We’re able to handle whatever’s given to us,” he said. “We have no delays whatsoever.”
Rabbis are also scrambling to cope with the large spike in COVID deaths and constraints posed by the pandemic.
“Because of COVID now, clergy aren’t always able to be with the person and the family in person, so certain [death-related] rituals are being done remotely,” said Rabbi Mindie Snyder, rabbi and chaplain for Sun Health Communities.
The process of staying with the body and administering prayers has been difficult if not impossible.
“Because of the increase in COVID deaths, it’s not always possible to have the body attended to immediately,” Snyder said.
Funerals have capacity restrictions: a maximum of 50 people at Green Acres and 10 at Mt. Sinai.
Seeing families grieve without in-person emotional support from family and friends has taken a toll on Gazda.
“We’re funeral directors, and we’re here to make the worst experience of someone’s life a little bit easier. But in these conditions, it’s been so much more difficult,” she said.
Mann agreed that it’s been hard supporting families, but he is getting creative: The cemetery built an outdoor area for immediate family with room for social distancing, and in October, he brought in a streaming service for family and friends who can’t attend in person.
“People can now stream the service. And people that can’t make it, or people that can’t travel, whether they’re in New York, or California, or Italy or wherever it may be, they can now just go to my website, and they can watch the service right from their home,” he said.
Shiva has also gone virtual.
“There is a trend toward the Zoom shiva,” Snyder said. “I’m also seeing that people are shortening the length of time because they don’t necessarily want to do the Zoom shiva thing for an entire week.”
Sigman held a shiva over Zoom on May 1. In a small attempt to bring personality into an event that might otherwise seem impersonal, she used “brisket” as the password, reminding people of her mother’s love for the dish.
Sigman said there was a “really beautiful aspect” to the Zoom shiva.
“People from across the country could participate who never would have otherwise been able to,” she said.
Rabbi Jeffrey Lipschultz, the hospice rabbi at Madrona Hospice & Palliative Care, has witnessed firsthand how limits on funerals and restrictions on gatherings impact his patients.
“One of the important aspects of the ritual of mourning is that it has a communal nature,” Lipschultz said. “A phone call and a Skype just does not ease the pain as much. It’s a very lonely experience for the families, and this is probably one of the tragedies of this pandemic — that we’ve been doing a lot of mourning alone.”
Last week, Rabbi Irwin Wiener of Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation officiated three funerals and found himself flooded by calls from people seeking support for their grief, anxieties and fears.
His congregation comprises about 400 people who live in a retirement community, and he’s doing the best he can to support those who have lost family members or friends, he said.
“People are looking for answers,” he said. “There are no answers for why these things happen.”
Still, he said, “there are ways to handle it.” Helping his congregants learn to accept and cope with this difficult period is what takes most of his time now.
Snyder agreed. She feels like she’s had a front-row seat to unimaginable pain.
“But I’ve also had a front- row seat to watching angels at work,” she said. She pointed to health care workers, as well as the angels “we don’t see that are surrounding us all.” JN
