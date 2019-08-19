A panel of five alumni of the Bureau of Jewish Education’s Hebrew High will give a talk on Tuesday, Aug. 19 in advance of the 2019-’20 academic year.
The panel — made up of lawyers, social workers and more — will answer questions from 7-8:15 p.m. at the Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus. Some of the questions participants were asked to think about in advance were “What are your memories of Hebrew High?,” “Why was Hebrew High an important part of your high school years?” and “Do your Jewish values play a role and/or guide you in your personal and professional life?” They will discuss these issues and more on the panel.
There will then be a break for ice cream sundaes, followed by activities for teens. All Jewish high schoolers are invited; pre-registration is not required.
Hebrew High is a supplemental educational program for high school teens. Classes meet on Tuesday evenings at the Ina Levine campus from 7-9 p.m. The Hebrew High program is designed for Jewish teens of all different affiliations to meet and interact regularly with peers. It is both an academic and a social experience.
To register or get more information, visit the Hebrew High homepage. JN
