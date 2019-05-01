Featured event
Wednesday, May 8
Ben Hecht’s ‘A Flag is Born:’ 7 p.m.,Temple Solel, 6805 E. McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley. To honor Israel’s 70th birthday year, Temple Solel congregants will present Ben Hecht’s “A Flag is Born.” Among the congregants involved are Patsy Parker, the director, who found the script and propelled the creation of the project, and Cantor Roger Eisenberg, who is the musical director. Doors open at 6:15 and tickets are $10 at the door. For more, contact Allison Collins at abcollins66@gmail.com or 636-346-1256.
Events
Thursday, May 2
Memory Cafe presents All that Jazz with Wallace and Lewis: 10-11:30 a.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. As musicians specializing in interactive music workshops for those living with all stages of dementia and cognitive impairment, Wallace and Lewis have developed the Musical Memory Care Workshop (MMCW) that provides participants with consistency, love, empathy, respect and sincerity through music — the ingredients paramount for positive outcomes. Join in for an upbeat morning of music and fun. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required. The Café is open to people of all backgrounds. To register or for further information, e-mail Kathy.rood@jfcsaz.org or call Kathy at 602-452-4627.
Yom Hashoah
Thursday, May 2
Yom Hashoah exhibit tour & lecture: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Bjorn Krondorfer, director of the Martin-Springer Institute at Northern Arizona University, will lead a tour and discussion of “Through the Eyes of Youth: Life and Death in the Bedzin Ghetto.” Cost is $14, includes kosher lunch. Reservations required by April 29: evjcc.org/yom-hashoah-2019.
Yom Hashoah documentary: 1 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The documentary “Shalom Italia” is about three Italian Jewish men who journey through Tuscany hoping to rediscover the cave where they hid from Nazis as children. Free. Reservations required at evjcc.org/yom-hashoah-2019.
Holocaust education workshop for educators: 4-5:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Bjorn Krondorfer, director of the Martin-Springer Institute at Northern Arizona University, will lead a workshop for high school and college educators and a tour of “Through the Eyes of Youth: Life and Death in the Bedzin Ghetto.” Free. Reservations required: evjcc.org/yom-hashoah-2019.
East Valley Yom Hashoah commemoration: 6 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Presentations by Holocaust survivor Marion Weinzweig, author of “Lonely Chameleon,” and Bjorn Krondorfer, director of the Martin-Springer Institute at Northern Arizona University. Candle-lighting ceremony and procession. Service by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. Reservations required: evjcc.org/yom-hashoah-2019.
80 years later - What does ‘never again’ mean?: 7-8:30 p.m., Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Sponsored by The Phoenix Holocaust Association in collaboration with The Bureau of Jewish Education & The Jewish Community Relations Council. Featured panelists include Dr. Alex Alvarez, Professor of Criminology & Criminal Justice, NAU and Sheila Polk, Yavapai County Attorney. The event will be moderated by Rabbi Pinchas Allouche of Congregation Beth Tefillah. Admission is free. Register at eventbrite.com/e/80-years-later-what-does-never-again-mean-registration-57473080531
Sunday, May 5
Communitywide Yom Hashoah
Commemoration: 3-4:30 p.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Please join the Phoenix Holocaust Association for the community-wide Yom HaShoah (Holocaust) Commemoration. Included in the commemoration will be candle lighting by Survivors to represent the 6 Million lost, a Survivor reflection, as well as songs with local Cantors and Cantorial Soloists. For more information please visit phoenixhsa.org or contact 602-788-7003.
Yom Hashoah at Temple Beth Shalom:
3 p.m., Temple Beth Shalom, 12202 N. 101st Ave., Sun City. Rabbi Tracey Rosen, Beth Emeth Congregation, Sun City West, will lead the service. The guest speaker is Judge Wendy Morton and Rabbi Shelly Moss of Temple Beth Shalom, Sun City, will also participate. All members of the community are welcomed encourages to attend.
Meetings, Lectures & Classes
Tuesday, May 7
Terrific Tuesdays: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Kathy Rood and Janet Arnold Rees of JFCS. Topic: The Healthy Brain Ages 55-plus. Suggested donation: $4. 480-897-0588 or adrian@evjcc.org.
Thursday, May 9
Class on the Book of Samuel: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmud class: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Is Nothing Sacred? What is essential about Judaism? Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker series: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Open conversation with the community: State of Israel: Normalization vs. Utopia. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Tuesday, May 14
Terrific Tuesdays: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Patrick Ventura, Phoenix Art Museum docent. Topic: Latin American Art Before Columbus. Ages 55-plus. Suggested donation: $4. 480-897-0588 or adrian@evjcc.org.
‘Black and Jewish: Living As a Double Minority in Phoenix Today’: 7 p.m., private home near 56th St. and Camelback Road (address will be provided upon RSVP). Please join fellow young professionals in their 20s and 30s to hear the engaging, inspiring story of Andre Ivory, a dynamic Jewish educator who has been part of the Jewish community now for 20 years. Then stay for dessert and socializing in this beautiful setting at the base of Camelback Mountain. Presented by the Shabbat Dinner Club. Suggested donation: $10. RSVP by Fri., May 10, to Randi at randijablin@gmail.com
Thursday, May 16
Class on the Book of Samuel: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmud class: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Masturbation in Jewish Law. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker series: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Rabbi Michael Beyo, EVJCC CEO. Screening of “Sacred Sperm” documentary, followed by discussion. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Yom Ha’atzmaut celebration: 5-7:30 p.m. East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Live music by Gal Drimmer and Erez Kessler, Israeli dancing, children’s activities. Kosher food from Chick-In available for sale. Admission: $11 adults, $6 children. Tickets: evjcc.org/yom-haatzmaut.
Shabbat
FIRST SATURDAY OF EACH MONTH
Kavana Café: 8:45 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. This is an informal opportunity to learn with Rabbi Caplan prior to Saturday-morning services. A light breakfast will be served.
EVERY SATURDAY
Torah Express: Noon, Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. On Shabbat mornings, during the congregation’s Kiddush lunch, join Rabbi Caplan and other Jewish professionals and teachers from THE community for an in-depth study of the Torah portion of the week.
Children & Families
Sunday, May 5
Playdate in the Park: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC Early Childhood Learning Center at Espee Splash Pad, 450 E. Knox Road, Chandler. pam@evjcc.org.
Temple Beth Shalom Brotherhood Mother’s Day Brunch: 10:30 a.m., Temple Beth Shalom, 12202 N. 101st Ave., Sun City. Temple Beth Shalom Brotherhood will hold a Mother’s Day Brunch featuring prepared by the Brotherhood Chefs. There will be live entertainment by guitarist, singer Eric Laubach. Bingo, prizes and more! Cost is $14 per person. Children under 10, $5.
Arts
Friday, May 5
“The Last” film premiere: 7 p.m., Harkins Shea 14, 7354 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale. The survivors of four generations of a Jewish family are rocked to their core when the family’s 92-year-old matriarch makes a stunning confession.The film stars Rebecca Schull and is directed by Jeff Lipsky. JN
