Meetings, Lectures & Classes
Mondays
Mahjong Mondays: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Every Monday, except on Jewish or legal holidays. You are invited to come and play, no RSVP is necessary, just come. This free program is intended for players with prior experience. Be sure to bring your current mahjong card and a set if you have one. 480-897-0588.
Wednesdays
‘The Valley News’: 10-11:30 a.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. The class focuses on current events and is led by Dr. Michael Epner. No registration required.
Thursday, May 23
Class on the Book of Samuel: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmud class: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Tashlich and Kapparot: Two Mysterious Customs. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker series: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Marty Haberer, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix. Topic: The American Jewish Experience. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Understanding Human Suffering: Theological, Moral & Spiritual Explorations: 1-2 p.m., Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road, Phoenix. In this session, Rabbi Shmuly will explore Jewish sources on pain and suffering and explore various theological approaches to understanding how one can spiritually respond to their own pain and suffering. Cost: $18. Registration required: valleybeitmidrash.org/event/understanding-human-suffering-theological-moral-spiritual-explorations
Thursday, May 30
Class on the Book of Samuel: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmud class: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Idols or Art: Sculptures and artistic creativity in Jewish life. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker series: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Rabbi Michael Beyo, EVJCC CEO. Topic: Italian Classical Sculptures and the Torah: Part 1. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Federation NowGen/Business & Professionals Group: Men’s Professional Panel: 6-8 p.m., Pardes Jewish Day School, 12753 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Panelists share their professional journies and how being Jewish plays a role in their professional, personal and philanthropic lives. Panelists: Geoff Balon, legal advisor to the Mesa Police Department; Jay Feitlinger, founder and CEO of StringCan Interactive; Jonathan Hoffer, managing partner of SMS Financial; Greg Saltz, founder of GPS Retail Advisors; with Moderator, Ben Ellis, founder and designated broker of E & G Real Estate Services. $18 per person, includes light snacks. Dietary laws observed. Register at 480.481.1752 or jewishphoenix.org/menspanel
Friday, May 31
Federation NowGen: Shabbat Hop to Congregation Beth Tefillah: 7:15-9:30 p.m., Congregation Beth Tefillah, 6529 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale. Join NowGen for its second Shabbat Hop of 2019. Congregation Beth Tefillah (CBT) is a welcoming, vibrant synagogue for every Jewish man, woman and child, regardless of background, affiliation or level of observance. Services at 7:15 p.m., dinner at 8 p.m. Register by May 29 at jewishphoenix.org/shabbathop
Sunday, June 2
Israeli dancing: 12:30-2:45 p.m. East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Dance class for beginning and intermediate levels taught by Jason and Elaine Hecht. Cost: $10. Registration required: evjcc.org/israeli-dancing
Israeli Movie Series: 3 p.m. East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. ”The Band’s Visit.” After eight Egyptian musicians arrive by mistake in a small town in Israel’s Negev Desert, they overcome ethnic barriers to find diversion and companionship with the Israelis through a pervading undercurrent of shared melancholy. Free, donations appreciated. Register: evjcc.org/movie-series
Thursday, June 6
Class on the Book of Samuel: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmud class: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Obscure Jewish holidays. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker series: ‘The Growing Relationship Between Arizona & Israel’s Innovation’: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Rabbi Leib Bolel, president & CEO of the Arizona Israel Technology Alliance. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Thursday, June 13
Class on the Book of Samuel: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmud class: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Is it permissible to pray for a sick person to die? Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker series: ‘Bonding Through Humor’: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Rabbi Sheldon Moss of Temple Beth Shalom of the Northwest Valley. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required:evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Thursday, June 20
Class on the Book of Samuel: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmud class: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Intimacy and sexuality in Jewish sources. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Speaker series: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Andre Ivory. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Sunday, June 23
Israeli dancing: 12:30-2:45 p.m. East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Dance class for beginning and intermediate levels taught by Jason and Elaine Hecht. Cost: $10. Registration required: evjcc.org/israeli-dancing
Israeli Movie Series: 3 p.m. East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. ”Transparent Kippah.” This episode of the Herzel Series discusses what has happened to religious identity over the past 50 years. The trends are examined through the story of four individuals from different backgrounds, ranging from secular to ultra-Orthodox. Hebrew with English subtitles. Free, donations appreciated. Register: evjcc.org/movie-series
Thursday, June 27
Class on the Book of Samuel: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Talmud class: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Cost: $14. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Documentary & Discussion: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Film: “City of Joel,” which examines a turf war between an ultra-Orthodox Chasidic sect and their secular neighbors that erupts in a town north of New York City. Discussion led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Registration required: evjcc.org/open-beit-midrash
Family
may 28- Aug. 2
Shemesh Camp at The J: Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Sign up for all the different types of camps, which include superhero week, Israel week and much more. Information: vosjcc.org/shemeshsummer2019
Camp Rimon Gadol: Camp days are 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday; extended care available 7-9 a.m. and 3:30-6 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Camp Rimon Gadol is designated for grades kindergarten through ninth. Register: camp@evjcc.org
Camp Rimon Katan: Camp days are 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday; extended care available 7-9 a.m. and 3:30-6 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Weekly signups available. Campers’ days start with a camp-wide welcome, camp songs and continues with big smiles from playing games, making art, music, sensory play, scientific discovery, cooking and exciting weekly themes. Your child will be engaged in developmentally appropriate activities in our NAEYC Accredited program, and cared for by our expert staff. Day Camp Rimon Katan is for those aged: 2-year-old through pre-kindergarten. Register at camp@evjcc.org
Seniors
Thursday, June 7
Memory Café : 10-11:30 a.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Jewish Family and Children’s Services hosts a monthly Memory Café event, which will include refreshments along with stimulating, interactive programming geared toward those who have memory loss and their care partners. A different art discipline is explored each month. For more information or to confirm times, please contact Kathy Rood at 602.452.4627 or via email at kathy.rood@jfcsaz.org
Shabbat
FIRST SATURDAY OF EACH MONTH
Kavana Café: 8:45 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. This is an informal opportunity to learn with Rabbi Caplan prior to Saturday-morning services. A light breakfast will be served. For more information visit congregationortzion.org or call 480-342-8858.
EVERY SATURDAY
Torah Express: Noon, Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. On Shabbat mornings, during the congregation’s Kiddush lunch, join Rabbi Caplan and other Jewish professionals and teachers from the community for an in-depth study of the Torah portion of the week. No RSVP required. For more information visit congregationortzion.org or call 480-342-8858.
FRIDAY, MAY 31
Musical Shabbat: Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Join Or Tzion’s inspiring Shabbat in the Round! This unique service features musicians on a variety of instruments, singing harmonies and adding depth and kavanah to the Friday night worship. No RSVP required. For more information visit congregationortzion.org or call 480-342-8858.
Arts
Through Sep. 11
‘We Remember: The Liberators’: Cutler Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center, 122 E. Culver St., Phoenix. This project of the Arizona Jewish Historical Society showcases the stories of 10 World War II Liberators via artifacts, primary sources, documentation, photographs and biographical information. It will also feature the work of Arizona artist Robert Sutz, whose collection contains 500-plus life masks, portraits and paintings depicting the brutal atrocities committed by Nazi Germany during World War II. Free exhibit. For more information visit azjhs.org or call (602) 241-7870
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.