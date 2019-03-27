Meetings, Lectures & Classes
Mondays
Mahjong Mondays: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Every Monday except on Jewish or legal holidays. You are invited to come and play, no RSVP is necessary, just come. This free program is intended for players with prior experience. Be sure to bring your current mahjong card and a set if you
have one.
Wednesday Mornings
‘The News Desk’: 10-11:30 a.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. The class focuses on current events and is led by Dr. Michael Epner.
Tuesday, April 2
Defeat Food Addiction: 12:30-1:30 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Join The J and Scottsdale Weight Loss Center nutrition instructors and learn about food addiction and how to identify and control your triggers, as well as how to manage lapses with confidence and compassion. J members: $25, guests: $40. SWLC members: $10. Includes a delicious, nutritious meal from milk+honey espresso bar & eatery. Register by April 1 at vosjcc.org/fitmindbody
Terrific Tuesdays: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Derrek Hofrichter of East Valley Krav Maga. Ages 55-plus. Suggested donation: $4. 480-897-0588 or adrian@evjcc.org
Jewish Thought in Three Acts: Creation, Revelation, Redemption:1-2 p.m., Temple Solel, 6805 E McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley. How do we ask our most serious questions about the meaning of life and our place in the world? According to tradition, we look through our three primary stories of how we came to be (creation), who we are (leaving Egypt), and why (receiving Torah). Through these narratives, we can begin to see our way to awareness, responsibility and hope — as well as confront the darkness that arises and can be overcome in those same pivotal moments. For more information visit valleybeitmidrash.org/event/jewish-thought-in-three-acts-creation-revelation-redemption/
‘Social Justice, Mitzvah and God Then and Now’: 7-8 p.m., Temple Solel, 6805 E McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley. This session will explore the serious challenges raised by an essay written in 1964 by R. Arnold Jacob Wolf that still surprises and surpasses current thinking in its radical approaches to both activism and theology. For more information, visit valleybeitmidrash.org/event/social-justice-mitzvah-and-god-then-and-now-the-writing-of-r-arnold-jacob-wolf-zl/
Thursday, April 4
Class on the Book of Samuel: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org.
Talmud class: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Cost: $14. Reservations: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org.
Speaker series: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Rabbi Shimi Ash. Topic: A Kabbalistic Passover: Experience True Freedom on Seder Night. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Reservations required: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org.
IGNITION! 2019: 11 a.m., Arizona Biltmore, 2400 E. Missouri Ave., Phoenix. The inspiring afternoon features Roz Rothstein, co-founder and CEO of StandWithUs and twice named by The Jerusalem Post as one of the 50 Most Influential Jews in the World. Chaired by Lori Miller. $80 per person and includes lunch; $40 for students and young adults. Registration required by April 1 at jewishphoenix.org/ignition2019.
Monday, April 8
Parenting class: 4:30-5:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Dr. Michael Cohen. Topic: Teen Years: How to set the stage now for a successful journey, highlights of ADHD and the effect of music on child development. Free, but reservations required by March 29: pam@evjcc.org.
Tuesday, April 9
Terrific Tuesdays: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Doreen Weiser, Phoenix Art Museum docent. Topic: The Monuments Men. Ages 55-plus. Suggested donation: $4.
480-897-0588 or adrian@evjcc.org
Wednesday, April 10
Film screening: 3 p.m., Center for Holocaust Education and Human Dignity of the East Valley JCC at Scottsdale Community College, 9000 E. Chaparral Road, Scottsdale. “Filming the Camps: John Ford, Samuel Fuller, George Stevens, From Hollywood to Nuremberg,” a documentary about the liberation of Nazi concentration camps. In conjunction with a related exhibit created and circulated by the Memorial de Shoah in Paris and curated by filmmaker and historian Christian Delage. Free. In partnership with Scottsdale Community College and the Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival and part of SCC’s 7th Annual Genocide Week. scottsdalecc.edu/genocide
NowGen Single’s Event: 7-9 p.m., LavatoryPHX, 4700 N. 12th St., Phoenix. Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix NowGen hosts its single’s event for individuals ages 21-35. The evening features beer, wine and light bites at Phoenix’s new art installation, LAVATORY, six unique art experiences, including a pit of 120,000 glowing spheres. Socks are required for the ball pit. Dietary laws observed. $18 per person. Register at jewishphoenix.org/ngsingles.
‘Interrupting the Bible: Five Tools to Reinvent the Jewish Story’: 7-8:30 p.m., Temple Chai,4645 E Marilyn Road, Phoenix. Join master teacher and performer Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie, founder and spiritual leader of Lab/Shul NYC, as he presents a story of self-discovery and a manifesto for reclaiming tradition and claiming pluralistic approaches that promote a wiser Judaism for today. Based on Amichai’s book in process, this interactive presentation tells of a personal journey from Jerusalem to New York, through Bagdad and Berlin, spanning two millennia, three religions and four continents, and presenting five principles for bridging the gap between modern society and its sacred legacies. For more information, visit valleybeitmidrash.org/event/interrupting-the-bible-five-tools-to-reinvent-the-jewish-story/
Thursday, April 11
Blood drive: 1-7 p.m., American Red Cross at East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Schedule appointment: redcrossblood.org or 800-733-2767. Sponsor code: chandlercommunity
Class on the Book of Samuel: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Talmud class: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Cost: $14. Reservations:
480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Speaker series: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Rabbi Laibel Blotner of Chabad of Mesa. Topic: Reincarnation in Judaism. Cost: $14, includes kosher lunch. Reservations required: 480-897-0588 or webbc@
Sunday, April 14
Israeli Movie Series: 3 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. “In Her Footsteps.” Free, donation appreciated. Reservations: 480-897-0588 or info@
Ladles of Love: 9 a.m.-noon, East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Volunteers prepare kosher meals to deliver to homebound individuals. Drivers also needed. To sign up, visit bit.ly/Ladles2018.
Tuesday, April 16
Terrific Tuesdays: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Sephardic Jewry and the Muslim Conquest of 711 C.E. Ages 55-plus. Suggested donation: $4. 480-897-0588 or adrian@evjcc.org.
‘Keeping it Off: What’s My Plan?’: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Join The J and Scottsdale Weight Loss Center nutrition instructors and learn how to keep the weight off by developing a plan with replacement options, exercise guidelines and creating goals and more. J members: $25; guests: $40; SWLC members: $10. Includes a delicious, nutritious meal from milk+honey espresso bar & eatery. Register by April 15 at vosjcc.org/fitmindbody.
Thursday, April 18
Harold & Jean Grossman Parkinson’s Wellness Day at The J!: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Join The J for a morning of learning with Parkinson’s experts Charles Adler, MD, Ph.D and Padma Mahant, MD, then enjoy a fun PWR!Circuit workout in the gym. Light breakfast served. Come dressed for exercise and fun. Free, but registration is required by April 17 at 877-728-5414.
Friday, April 19
PJ Library’s One Last Cupcake: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Unicorn Cupcake Boutique, 7227 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale. Enjoy one last cupcake before Passover! The group will be making bracelets, getting glitter tattoos and decorating their own cupcakes. PJ Library Phoenix is funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix and programmed in partnership with the Valley of the Sun JCC. $20 per child, ages 8-12.
Register at vosjcc.org/cupcake.
Children & Family
Wednesday, April 3
Spring into Books story time: 4:30-5:30 p.m., East Valley JCC at the Sunset Library, 4930 W. Ray Road, Chandler. Stories, songs and crafts. Free, open to the public.
Sunday, April 7
Playdate in the Park: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC at Desert Breeze Park, 660 N. Desert Breeze Blvd. E, Chandler.
Shabbat
FIRST SATURDAY OF EACH MONTH
Kavana Café: 8:45 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. This is an informal opportunity to learn with Rabbi Caplan prior to Saturday morning services. A light breakfast will be served.
EVERY SATURDAY
Torah Express: noon, Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. On Shabbat mornings, during the congregation’s Kiddush lunch, join Rabbi Caplan and other Jewish professionals and teachers from our community for an in-depth study of the Torah portion of
the week.
Friday, April 12
Yam Hashoah Shabbat: 7 p.m., Desert Foothills Jewish Community Asociation’s Yom Hashoah Program presents Jeri Benoit talking about the Val d’ Hiv Roundup, the mass arrest of Jews in Paris by the French police. It was the first time that children were arrested along with their parents. Dues are $60 per year. For information, contact Andrea: 480-664-8847.
SATURDAY, APRIL 13
Ru’ah Tefilah: 9:35 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Join Cantor Rubinstein for a 30-minute learning minyan, during which we will review the structure and choreography of our Shabbat morning worship. Ru’ah Tefilah will also be held May 18.
Seniors
April 2, 9, 16 & 30
Knitting Circle at The J: 1:30 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Share the pleasure of knitting and crocheting. Help others with projects and patterns. Can’t knit? We’ll teach you. No reservations required. For more information, contact Harriet at 480.481.7033 or harrietc@vosjcc.org
Wednesday, April 3
It’s Not Just Lunch: noon-1:30 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Back by popular demand, the It’s Not Just Lunch program. Great food, speakers and new topics each month. Enjoy a full kosher lunch and stay for the discussion group at 2 p.m. In partnership with Smile on Seniors. Suggested donation: $5.
Current Events Discussion Group: 2-3:30 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Bill Adler leads stimulating discussion each month on current events. Bring your ideas to share with the group. Free. For more information, contact Harriet at 480.481.7033 or
Tuesday, April 9
Discussion with the Rabbi: 11 a.m.-noon, Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Gather together with Rabbi Levi Levertov for a stimulating discussion on an issue relevant to Judaism in contemporary society. Bring your questions; he has answers! In partnership with Smile on Seniors. Free. For information, contact Chani at 602.492.7670 or chani@sosaz.org.
Arts
April 11, 13 & 14
J Youth Theater presents “Willy Wonka, Jr.:” 7:30 p.m. Desert Shadows Middle School 5858 E. Sweetwater Ave., Scottsdale 85254 Follow the sweet adventures of Charlie Bucket as he tours the factory of the enigmatic chocolatier and learns some valuable lessons along the way. Online ticket sales end Thursday, April 11 at noon. Tickets may be purchased at the door for an
