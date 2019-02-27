Events
Friday, March 1
Valley of the Sun JCC ECC Golf Ball Drop:
9 a.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N.
Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Two-thousand golf balls drop from a helicopter 100 feet in the air onto The J’s soccer fields and the three that land closest to the pin win. Prizes include a two-year lease of a Toyota Corolla from Right Toyota, a much-coveted designated parking space for ECC drop-off and pick-up and $2,000 cash. Proceeds support improvements to the nonprofit preschool’s playground and programs. Golf balls are $25 each or five for $100. Get them today at vosjcc.org/eccballdrop
Thursday, March 7
MEGA: 7 p.m., Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas, 6333 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. The Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix hosts its annual MEGA event. This year’s special guest is Emmy Award-winning actor Henry Winkler. MEGA is co-chaired by Danielle Breslow Gross and Benjamin Gross, and Sonia and John Breslow. In addition, Federation will present its annual awards and musical selections from Jewish Broadway and film, performed with the Violins of Hope, a project of
Federation.
Meetings, Lectures & Classes
Mondays
Mahjong Mondays: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Every Monday except on Jewish or legal holidays. You are invited to come and play, no RSVP is necessary. This free program is intended for players with prior experience.
Saturday, March 2
Meditative Moments: 9:45 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Rabbi Micah Caplan will explore how to spiritually prepare for relevant Jewish moments on the calendar using meditation, guided imagery and movement.
Wednesdays, March 6 & 20
Mahj Meetup: 1-3:30 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Bring your card and join us for a friendly game of mahjong on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. All skill levels are welcome. There is no charge and snacks are provided. Contact: events@bethelphoenix.com or 602-944-3359
Sunday, March 3
Valley Jewish Singles Ages 50+ Brunch: noon, Chompies PV Mall, 4550-324 E.
Cactus Road, Phoenix. Reservations required. RSVP: valleyjewishsingles@cox.net
Raising a Responsible, Resilient Child in Today’s World: 9:15 a.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Dr. Larry Waldman is the guest speaker. There will be a brunch. Cost is $10. RSVP required. RSVP: 480-634-8050,
Tuesdays, March 5, 12, 19 & 26
Knitting Circle at The J: 1:30 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Share the pleasure of knitting and crocheting. Help others with projects and patterns. Can’t knit? We’ll teach you. No reservations required. Information: Harriet, 480-481-7033 or harrietc@vosjcc.org
Tuesday, March 5
Lone Soldier Project knitting party: 3:30-
6 p.m. East Valley JCC Lone Soldier Project at a private home in Sun Lakes. Knit hats for lone soldiers serving in the Israel Defense Forces. Reservations: lonesoldiers@evjcc.org.
Terrific Tuesdays: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Avi Kay, associate professor at the Jerusalem College of Technology. Topic: Israeli elections 2019. Ages 55-plus.
Suggested donation is $4. Information:
480-897-0588 or adrian@evjcc.org
Wednesday, March 6
It’s Not Just Lunch: noon-1:30 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Great food, speaker and new topics each month. Enjoy a full kosher lunch and stay for our discussion group at 2 p.m. Suggested donation is $5.
Current Events Discussion Group: 2-3:30 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Bill Adler leads a discussion each month on current events. Free. Information: Harriet, 480-481-7033 or
Learn About Jewish Genealogy: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. 'Starting Your Genealogy Research,' is taught by Judi Gyori Missel. Cost is $40 for the four-week class or
$15 per class. Bring laptop. Register:
480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Thursday, March 7
JFCS Memory Café: 10 a.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. This monthly event offers a stimulating, interactive program geared toward those who have memory loss and their care partners. No charge. Open to the community. RSVP to Kathy Rood at 602-452-4627 or
Beth El Women’s League Tea Party: Join the Beth El Women’s League for afternoon tea at a beautiful Biltmore residence. Cost
is $36 per person. Contact alicia@bethelphoenix.com or 602-944-3359 to register.
Class on the Book of Samuel: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road,
Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. Information: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Talmud class: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC,
908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Cost is $14. Reservations: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Speaker series: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC,
908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Rabbi Elana Kanter. Topic: A Ghetto Wedding. Cost is $14 and includes kosher lunch. Reservations required:
480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Children & Families
March 11-15 & 18-22
Shemesh Spring Break Camp at The J:
9 a.m.-3 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. No school, no worries. Grades K-4. For pricing and additional information, visit vosjcc.org/shemeshcamps.
Shabbat
First Saturday of each month
Kavana Café: 8:45 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. This is “an informal opportunity to learn” with Rabbi Micah Caplan prior to Saturday morning services. A light breakfast will be served.
Saturdays
Torah Express: noon, Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. On Shabbat mornings, during the congregation’s Kiddush lunch, join Rabbi Micah Caplan and other Jewish professionals and teachers from our community for an in-depth study of the Torah portion of the week.
March 1 & 2
City-Wide Retreat: The BJE invites eighth -grade teens to a retreat providing an opportunity to enjoy a Shabbat weekend with friends at the scenic Desert Outdoor Education Center at Lake Pleasant. For more information, contact Myra Shindler, myras@bjephoenix.org or visit our website, bjephoenix.org
Friday, March 8
Community Shabbat Dinner: 6 p.m.,
Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Please join us for a community Shabbat dinner that will follow services. RSVP by March 1. For RSVP, pricing and menu, visit tinyurl.com/otitalian
Seniors
Tuesday-Friday
Jewish Family and Children’s Service Center for Senior Enrichment: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., The Palazzo, 6250 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix. Free programs are open to seniors who live at The Palazzo, as well as the entire senior community. Information: 602-943-2198.
Fridays
Taste of Shabbat with Nurit Avigdor:
11:30 a.m.-noon, The Palazzo, 6250 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix. Open to the community.
Contact JFCS Senior Center for questions at 602-943-2198.
Arts
Thursday, March 14
Front Row at Nuremberg and Miraculous Escapes from Germany: 11 a.m.-noon, Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Lori Rosolowsky shares stories of her relatives’ escapes from Nazi persecution and her aunt’s role as a translator at Nuremberg. Cost is $5 for members and $15 for guests. Registration is required at
