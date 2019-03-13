Events
Wednesday, March 20
Lip Sync Battle: 6 p.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Celebrate Purim with Congregation Or Tzion at our Lip Sync Battle! The event will also include food trucks and a megillah reading. Costumes are encouraged.
RSVP at tinyurl.com/ot-purim
Meetings, Lectures & Classes
Mondays
Mahjong Mondays: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Every Monday except on Jewish or legal holidays. You are invited to come and play, no RSVP is necessary.
Sundays, March 24
Blanket Boosters: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.,
Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Join the Beth El Blanket Boosters as they create beautiful mitzvah blankets to donate to local children in crisis. Information: 602-684-2606 or blanketboosters@bethelphoenix.com.
Tuesdays, March 19 & 26
Knitting Circle at The J: 1:30 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Share the pleasure of knitting and crocheting. Can’t knit? We’ll teach you. No reservations required. Information:
480-481-7033 or harrietc@vosjcc.org
Tuesday, March 19
Art All Around Us: 11 a.m.-noon, Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Share the world of art with docents from the Phoenix Art Museum. Free. Information: 480-481-7033 or harrietc@vosjcc.org
Terrific Tuesdays: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Merle Nudelman. Topic: Ekphrastic Poems. Ages 55-plus. Suggested donation is $4. Information: 480-897-0588 or adrian@evjcc.org
Wednesday, March 20
Learn About Jewish Genealogy: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. “Heading Offshore and Using DNA.” Taught by Judi Gyori Missel. Cost is $15. Bring a laptop. Register:
480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Mahj Meetup: 1-3:30 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Bring your card and join us for a friendly game of mahjong on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. All skill levels are welcome, including beginners. There is no charge and snacks are provided. Contact: events@bethelphoenix.com or 602-944-3359
Thursday, March 21
Purim class: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Purim nosh. Free, but a reservation is required. Information:
480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Interactive Megillah reading with discussion: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Cost is $14 and includes Purim nosh. Reservations required:
480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Purim Experience: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Performance by The ImproVables, an improvisational comedy troupe based in Sun Lakes. Cost is $14 and includes festive Purim meal. Wear a costume to be entered in a raffle. Reservations required. Information: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Saturday, March 23
Simchat Shabbat: noon-1p.m., Congregation Beth Israel, 10460 N. 56th St, Scottsdale. Join Gesher Disability Resources for our monthly special needs Shabbat service. Simchat Shabbat is a free and joyous service where all are welcome. RSVP: 480-629-5343 or jacquelyn@gesherdr.org
Health & Wellness
Wednesday, March 20
Lunch & Learn at The J: Male Fitness After 65 – Myths, Facts & Solutions: 11:30 a.m.-noon, Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. J Fitness Director Joe Green has a highly regarded approach to health and fitness with cutting-edge solutions. Bring your most pressing questions and learn the inside tips and strategies that he uses for continued success. Bring a dairy lunch or stop at milk + honey. Free, but registration required by March 18 at vosjcc.org/fit65.
Children & Families
March 18-22
Shemesh Spring Break Camp at The J: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. No school, no worries. We have fun-filled days of STEM activities, sports, swimming, arts, games, weekly field trip and more. Grades K-4. For pricing and additional information, visit vosjcc.org/shemeshcamps.
Shabbat
First Saturday of each month
Kavana Café: 8:45 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. This is “an informal opportunity to learn” with Rabbi Micah Caplan prior to Saturday morning services. A light breakfast will be served.
Every Saturday
Torah Express: noon, Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. On Shabbat mornings, during the congregation’s Kiddush lunch, join Rabbi Micah Caplan and other Jewish professionals and teachers from our community for an in-depth study of the Torah portion of the week.
Friday March 15
Desert Foothills Jewish Community Association Program: 7 p.m., at a north Scottsdale location. After a Shabbat service, we will have a Spring Musicale with Sharon Friendly, our cantorial soloist, accompanied on keyboards by Deb Offenhauser. The program will include the American Song Book, Broadway show tunes, Jewish songs, etc. Dues are $60 per year. Information: Andrea Malkin, 480-664-8847
Saturday, March 16
Traditional Minyan: 9:30 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Rabbi Nate Crane will lead a traditional Shabbat morning service with full p’sukei d’zimra, Amidah with repetition and Torah study.
Seniors
Tuesdays through Friday
Jewish Family and Children’s Service Center for Senior Enrichment: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., The Palazzo, 6250 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix. Free programs are open to seniors who live at The Palazzo, as well as the entire senior community. Come in and spend your day with us. We offer transportation services, as well as a daily lunch. For more information, please call JFCS Center for Senior Enrichment at 602-943-2198.
Fridays, Ongoing
Taste of Shabbat with Nurit Avigdor: 11:30 a.m.-noon, The Palazzo, 6250 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix. Open to the community. Contact JFCS Senior Center for questions at 602-943-2198.
Thursday, March 21
Mature Mavens Dinner: 5 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Make new friends as you meet for dinner and socialize. Dinner is separate checks. Please contact Bunnye at 602-371-3744 for our current schedule of restaurants and reserve your place.
Arts
Friday, March 22
JFCS Classic Jewish Movie for Seniors: 12:30 p.m., Bureau of Jewish Education, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 206, Scottsdale. The film is ‘The Man in the Glass Booth.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.