Events
Monday, Feb. 11
Meet the Next Phoenix Mayor: 6:45 p.m., 745 E. Maryland Ave., Suite 100, Phoenix. Presented by the Jewish Community Alliance. The audience will be able to ask questions of Phoenix mayoral candidates Kate Gallego and Daniel Valenzuela, who will compete in a runoff election on March 12.
Sunday, Feb. 24
Chabad of Arizona Gala Dinner & Silent Auction: 5 p.m., Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale, 5001 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. RSVP by Feb. 17 at
Meetings, Lectures & Classes
Sunday, Feb. 10
Ladles of Love: 9 a.m.-noon, East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Volunteers prepare kosher meals to deliver to homebound individuals. Drivers also needed. To sign up, visit bit.ly/Ladles2018.
Rimon Gadol camp open house: 2-4 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Information: 480-897-0588
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Terrific Tuesdays: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Phoenix Art Museum docent. Ages 55-plus. Suggested donation is $4. Information: 480-897-0588 or
Thursday, Feb. 14
Class on the Book of Samuel: 9 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Free. Information: 480-897-0588 or
Talmud class: 10 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Led by Rabbi Michael Beyo. Cost is $14. Reservations: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Speaker series: 11 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Jordan Mishlove of AIPAC. Topic: Israel’s Defense Systems. Cost is $14 and includes kosher lunch. Reservations required: 480-897-0588 or webbc@evjcc.org
Saturday, Feb. 16
Musical: 3 p.m., Hale Centre Theatre, 50 W. Page Ave., Gilbert. Shalom Hadassah is hosting a performance of the musical-comedy ‘Singin in the Rain.’ Tickets are $30 each (spouses/significant others are also invited). For reservations call Marcia at 480-802-9455 or Shelly at 480-802-3608.
Book Club Discussion: Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. ‘Violins of Hope’ will be discussed after Shabbat services.
Traditional Minyan: 9:30 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Rabbi Nate Crane will lead a traditional Shabbat morning service, with full p’sukei d’zimra, Amidah with repetition, and Torah study. Traditional minyan will also be held March 16 and April 27.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Mahj Meetup: 1-3:30 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Bring your card and join us for a friendly game of mahjong on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Beth El. All skill levels are welcome including beginners — we will teach you. There is no charge and snacks are provided. Contact events@bethelphoenix.com or 602-944-3359 for more information.
Thursday, FEB. 21
‘Fun, Fund Raiser’: 11 a.m., Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. Shalom Hadassah’s ‘Fun, Fund Raiser’ is a trip to the Phoenix Art Museum to see the exhibit, ‘Ultra Contemporary Ensembles.’ To reserve a spot, write a $7 check to Shalom Hadassah for the Fun, Fund Raiser and send to Diane Silverman at 9437 E. Rocky Lake Drive, Sun Lakes by Feb. 13. Museum admission is paid at the door. Also please say if you can drive or you need a ride. Any questions, call Diane at 480-895-6917 or Kathy at 419-410-1962.
Omaha reunion: 5:30-7:30 p.m., home of Stephanie Shapiro Cohen and Larry Kelberg, 11899 N. 80 Place, Scottsdale. The Omaha Jewish Alumni Association, along with Jewish Federation of Omaha and Jewish Federation of Omaha Foundation, are sponsoring this event, which provides an opportunity for former Omahans who now live in Arizona and snowbirds who leave Omaha for the winter to mingle and chat. RSVP at mparsow@jewishomaha.org or 402-334-6432 by Feb. 11.
Sunday, Feb. 24
Blanket Boosters: 9 a.m.-noon, Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Are you a knitting or crocheting enthusiast? Do you want to be? Join the Beth El Blanket Boosters as they create beautiful mitzvah blankets to donate to local children in crisis. Yarn and crochet hooks are provided. Beginners are welcome! Contact Sandy for more information at 602-684-2606 or blanketboosters@bethelphoenix.com.
Women’s Chai Tea Study Group: 12:30-1:30 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Meet on Sunday afternoons for tea and sweets for study on important issues related to Jewish women. Wendy Rozov will lead this discussion group for women and about women. RSVP: events@bethelphoenix.com or 602-944-3359
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Book Club: 6:30-8 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. The Book Club is reading ‘The Last Watchman of Old Cairo’ by Michael David Lukas this month. Join them for pizza and wine as they discuss this contemporary mystery inspired by the discovery of the Cairo geniza. RSVP: events@bethelphoenix.com or 602-944-3359
Health & Wellness
Sunday, Feb. 24 & 25
Heart-Healthy, Anti-Inflammatory Cooking: 10:30am-12:30 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.
Come learn to cook heart-healthy meals with registered dietitian nutritionists and creators of U Rock Girl! Tiffani Bachus and Erin Macdonald, and discover how ingredients relate to certain health conditions. The group will be making and sampling three delicious recipes. Cost for members is $45; guests is $60. Register by Feb. 21 at vosjcc.org/hearthealthy24.
Children & Family
Sunday, Feb. 10
Teen Scene: 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m., Labella Pizzeria & Restaurant, 6505 N. Seventh St., Phoenix. Teen Scene provides teens with special needs the opportunity to do what typical teens do — hang out and have fun. Five times over the year, the group gets together to engage in age-appropriate conversations, strengthen life skills and be with friends. The cost is $15.
Shabbat
Friday, Feb. 8
Family Shabbat Under the Stars: 6 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Celebrate Shabbat with your family and friends at The J with candle lighting, dinner, kids activities and more. Cost for members is $18; guests, $25 per person for a family of up to four members. Children under 3 free. No walk-ups. Pre-registration required at vosjcc.org/shabbat.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Ru’ah Tefilah: 9:35 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Join Cantor Rubinstein for a 30-minute learning minyan, during which we will review the structure and choreography of our Shabbat morning worship. This is an excellent opportunity for all ages to learn basics about prayer and become familiar with davening at Congregation Or Tzion.
Arts
Monday, Feb. 11
Roz Fischer Concert and Conversation: 1 p.m.- 2:30 p.m., Palo Cristi Church, 3535 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley. Presented by the Brandeis National Committee, the final program of the 2018-2019 Roz Fischer Concert and Conversation series will feature Armenian-American pianist Tavit Tashjian with clarinetist Kristi Hanno and Argentinian cellist Luciana Gallo. They will perform works by Beethoven and Polish American composer Robert Mucynski. Cost is $7. Call Joan Sitver at 602-971-0012 for more details.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
‘Violins of Hope: The Mission of Amnon Weinstein’: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Israeli violin maker Amnon Weinstein has devoted the last 20 years to locating and restoring violins played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust, a story told in this film. There will be a discussion after. The event is free but reservations are required. RSVP: 480-897-0588 JN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.