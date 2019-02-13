Events
Through Feb. 24
Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival: Twenty films will be shown at Harkins Shea 14 in Scottsdale, Harkins Tempe Marketplace 16 in Tempe and Harkins Park West in Peoria. Information: gpjff.org
Sunday, Feb. 24
Chabad of Arizona Gala Dinner & Silent Auction: 5 p.m., Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale, 5001 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. RSVP by Feb. 17 at bit.ly/2HSw0VU.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
‘A Silenced Legacy — Honoring the Music and the Musicians’: 7:30 p.m., Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road, Phoenix. Tickets are on sale for the Violins of Hope chamber concert. Ticket information: bit.ly/2KZFoIG
Thursday, March 7
MEGA: 7 p.m., Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas, 6333 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix hosts its annual MEGA event. This year’s special guest is Emmy Award-winning actor Henry Winkler. MEGA is co-chaired by Danielle Breslow Gross and Benjamin Gross, and Sonia and John Breslow. To register by March 1, visit jewishphoenix.org/mega2019.
Meetings, Lectures & Classes
Mondays
Mahjong Mondays: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Every Monday except on Jewish or legal holidays. You are invited to come and play. This free program is intended for players with prior experience.
Wednesday mornings
‘The News Desk’: 10-11:30 a.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. The class focuses on current events and is led by retired Dr. Michael Epner.
Saturday, Feb. 16
Musical: 3 p.m., Hale Centre Theatre, 50 W. Page Ave., Gilbert. Shalom Hadassah hosts a performance of the musical-comedy ‘Singin in the Rain.’ Tickets are $30 each (spouses/significant others are also invited). For reservations call Marcia at 480-802-9455 or Shelly at 480-802-3608.
Book Club Discussion: Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. ‘Violins of Hope’ will be discussed after Shabbat services.
Traditional Minyan: 9:30 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Rabbi Nate Crane will lead a traditional Shabbat morning service, with full p’sukei d’zimra, Amidah with repetition and Torah study.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Terrific Tuesdays: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Jake Bennett. Topic: Finances. Ages 55-plus. Suggested donation is $4. Information: 480-897-0588 or adrian@evjcc.org.
Wednesdays, Feb. 20
Mahj Meetup: 1-3:30 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. All skill levels are welcome including beginners. There is no charge and snacks are provided. Contact events@bethelphoenix.com or 602-944-3359 for more information.
Sunday, Feb. 24
Blanket Boosters: 9 a.m.-noon, Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Join the Beth El Blanket Boosters as they create beautiful mitzvah blankets to donate to local children in crisis. Contact: Sandy for more information at 602-684-2606 or blanketboosters@bethelphoenix.com.
Women’s Chai Tea Study Group: 12:30-1:30 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Ladies, meet us on Sunday afternoons for tea and sweets as we study important issues related to Jewish women. Wendy Rozov will lead this discussion group for women and about women. RSVP: events@bethelphoenix.com or 602-944-3359
Monday, Feb. 26
Cactus ORT: 7 p.m., Mountain Gate Apartments Clubhouse, 4602 E. Paradise Village Parkway, Phoenix. Guest speaker Adina Astrowsky discusses her book ‘Mother of Souls: The Story of a Holocaust Survivor.’ The program is free and all are welcome. Questions: Ellen,602-953-9307
Blue Tuesday Democratic Lunch and Forum: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Starfire Golf Club Restaurant, 11500 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale. The speaker is Kate Gallego, Phoenix city council member and candidate for Phoenix mayor. The cost is $25 cash. RSVP by Thursday, Feb. 21 to bluetuesdaylluncheon@gmail.com or call 480-849-7194.
Wednesday, Feb.27
Book Club: 6:30-8 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. The Book Club is reading ‘The Last Watchman of Old Cairo’ by Michael David Lukas this month. Join them for pizza and wine as they discuss this contemporary mystery inspired by the discovery of the Cairo geniza. RSVP: events@bethelphoenix.com or 602-944-3359
Thursday, Feb. 28
Lunch and Learn: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave., Phoenix. Enjoy delicious food and lively discussions at our Lunch and Learn program with Wendy Rozov. This year we will explore the history of the first kings of Israel — Saul, David and Solomon. Travel through this pivotal 100-year span of our history that documents the Jews establishing Jerusalem as our central and eternal holy city. Cost is $5 for lunch. RSVP: events@bethelphoenix.com or 602-944-3359
Saturday, March 2
Meditative Moments: 9:45 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Rabbi Micah Caplan will explore how to spiritually prepare for relevant Jewish moments on the calendar using meditation, guided imagery and movement.
Health & Wellness
Sunday, Feb. 24 & 25
Heart-Healthy, Anti-Inflammatory Cooking: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.,Valley of the Sun JCC 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Learn to cook heart-healthy meals and discover how ingredients relate to certain health conditions. We will be making and sampling three delicious recipes. Cost for members is $45; guests is $60. Register by Feb. 21 at vosjcc.org/hearthealthy24.
Shabbat
First Saturday of each month
Kavana Café: 8:45 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. This is ‘an informal opportunity to learn’ with Rabbi Micah Caplan prior to Saturday morning services. A light breakfast will be served.
Every Saturday
Torah Express: noon, Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. On Shabbat mornings, during the congregation’s Kiddush lunch, join Rabbi Micah Caplan and other Jewish professionals and teachers from our community for an in-depth study of the Torah portion of the week.
Friday, Feb. 15
After Shabbat: After a 7 p.m. Shabbat service at a north Scottsdale location, we will have a presentation by Betsy Delano, senior outreach coordinator in the office of the Arizona Attorney General. Dues are $60 per year. Information: Andrea, 480-664-8847
Seniors
Tuesdays through Friday
Jewish Family and Children’s Service Center for Senior Enrichment: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., The Palazzo, 6250 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix. Free programs are open to seniors who live at The Palazzo, as well as the entire senior community. We offer transportation services, as well as a daily lunch. For more information, please call JFCS Center for Senior Enrichment at 602-943-2198.
Fridays, Ongoing
Taste of Shabbat with Nurit Avigdor: 11:30 a.m.-noon, The Palazzo, 6250 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix. Open to the community. Contact JFCS Senior Center for questions at 602-943-2198.
Arts
Saturday, Feb. 23
‘Shards: Putting the Pieces Together’: 7 p.m., Temple Kol Ami, 15030 N 64th St., Scottsdale. Cantor Dr. Evan Kent’s one-man show is comprised of stories and songs through which he tells the tale of his aliyah to Israel, combined with the stories of his grandparents’ journey from Russia to the United States in 1908. RSVP: tkaoffice@templekolami.org or 480-951-9660
Thursday, Feb. 28
Todd Herzog at Crescent Ballroom: 7:30 p.m., Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. Second Ave., Phoenix. Singer-songwriter Todd Herzog will make his debut appearance at this iconic downtown Phoenix venue. Herzog also is the cantorial soloist for Temple Solel. The first 100 ticket buyers will receive a free copy of Herzog’s latest CD, ‘Something To Believe In.’ Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yaurx45l JN
