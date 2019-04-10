Meetings, Lectures & Classes
April 15
Caring for our Loved Ones: A Jewish Support and Resource Group for Families and Caregivers: 7 p.m., Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road, Phoenix. No charge, but donations welcome.
April 16, 23 and 30
Hope for Today: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road, Phoenix. Spiritual program of recovery for those who suffer from the debilitating effects of chronic pain and chronic illness, based on the 12 Steps of AA. Contact: cpa-az@cox.net. No charge.
Sunday, April 14
Israeli Movie Series: 3 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. “In Her Footsteps.” Free, donation appreciated. Reservations: 480-897-0588 or info@evjcc.org
Ladles of Love: 9 a.m.-noon, East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Volunteers prepare kosher meals to deliver to homebound individuals. Drivers also needed. To sign up, visit bit.ly/Ladles2018.
Israeli dancing class: 12:30-2:45 p.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The class, taught by Jason and Elaine Hecht, is geared toward beginner-intermediate levels and will also be offered June 2 and June 23. Cost is $10 per class. Register at evjcc.org/israelidancing.
Monday, April 15
Living Through Loss: 4:30-6 p.m., Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road, Phoenix. Small Sanctuary at Temple Chai. No charge, but donations welcome.
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:30 p.m., Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road, Phoenix. Monthly meetings on the third Monday of the month. Supporting Jewish women in their journey through all stages of breast cancer, including treatment, recovery and the physical and spiritual challenges along the way. For questions or to RSVP, contact Jessica Knight at jessicabcgroup@outlook.com or 202-359-6835.
Tuesday, April 16
Terrific Tuesdays: 10-11:30 a.m., East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Speaker: Rabbi Michael Beyo. Topic: Sephardic Jewry and the Muslim Conquest of 711 C.E. Ages 55-plus. Suggested donation: $4. 480-897-0588 or adrian@evjcc.org
‘Keeping It Off: What’s My Plan?’: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Join The J and Scottsdale Weight Loss Center nutrition instructors and learn how to keep the weight off by developing a plan with replacement options, exercise guidelines and creating goals and more. J members: $25; guests: $40; SWLC members: $10. Includes a delicious, nutritious meal from milk+honey espresso bar & eatery. Register by April 15 at vosjcc.org/fitmindbody.
Wednesday, April 17
JACS Support Group for Jewish Alcoholics, Addicts and their Friends and Family: 7:30 p.m., Ina Levine Jewish Community Center, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. In the Bureau of Jewish Education Library on the first floor. Call the Shalom Center for more information or email jacsarizona@gmail.com. No charge. (Note the new meeting location.) For more information, go to jacsarizona.com.
Thursday, April 18
Harold & Jean Grossman Parkinson’s Wellness Day at The J: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Join The J for a morning of learning with Parkinson’s experts Charles Adler, M.D., Ph.D. and Padma Mahant, M.D., then enjoy a fun PWR!Circuit workout in the gym. Light breakfast served. Come dressed for exercise and fun. Free, but registration is required by April 17 at 877-728-5414.
People of the Book Group: 2 p.m., Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road, Phoenix. Join us to discuss “Dirty Wars and Polished Silver” by Lynda Schuster. RSVP to ssilverman18@gmail.com.
First Saturday Each Month
Kavana Café: 8:45 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. This is an informal opportunity to learn with Rabbi Caplan prior to Saturday-morning services. A light breakfast will be served.
Every Saturday
Torah Express: Noon, Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. On Shabbat mornings, during the congregation’s Kiddush lunch, join Rabbi Caplan and other Jewish professionals and teachers from THE community for an in-depth study of the Torah portion of the week.
Friday, April 12
Yam Hashoah Shabbat: 7 p.m., Desert Foothills Jewish Community Asociation’s Yom Hashoah Program presents Jeri Benoit talking about the Val d’ Hiv Roundup, the mass arrest of Jews in Paris by the French police. It was the first time that children were arrested along with their parents. Dues are $60 per year. For information, contact Andrea: 480-664-8847.
Saturday, April 13
Ru’ah Tefilah: 9:35 a.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Join Cantor Rubinstein for a 30-minute learning minyan, during which we will review the structure and choreography of our Shabbat morning worship. Ru’ah Tefilah will also be held May 18.
Saturday, April 20
Passover Seder: 6 p.m., Congregation Or Tzion, 16415 N. 90th St., Scottsdale. Join the congregation for the Second Night of PAssover Seder, an evening of food, song, celebration and lively discussion led by Or Tzion clergy. Nonmembers are welcome. For pricing and to RSVP, visit tinyurl.com/ot-secondseder.
April 9, 16 & 30
Knitting Circle at The J: 1:30 p.m., Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Share the pleasure of knitting and crocheting. Help others with projects and patterns. Can’t knit? The knitting circle will teach you. No reservations required. For more information, contact Harriet at 480.481.7033 or harrietc@vosjcc.org.
Tuesday, April 9
Discussion With the Rabbi: 11 a.m.-noon, Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Gather together with Rabbi Levi Levertov for a stimulating discussion on an issue relevant to Judaism in contemporary society. Bring your questions; he has answers! In partnership with Smile on Seniors. Free. For information, contact Chani at 602.492.7670 or chani@sosaz.org.
Tuesday, April 16
Art All Around Us: 11 a.m.-noon, Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. Share the world of art with docents from the Phoenix Art Museum. This month, explore Turner, Painter of Light. Free. For more information, contact Harriet at 480.481.7033 or harrietc@vosjcc.org.
Arts
April 11, 13 & 14
J Youth Theater presents ‘Willy Wonka, Jr.:’ 7:30 p.m., Desert Shadows Middle School, 5858 E. Sweetwater Ave., Scottsdale. Follow the sweet adventures of Charlie Bucket as he tours the factory of the enigmatic chocolatier and learns some valuable lessons along the way. Online ticket sales ended April 11. Tickets may be purchased at the door, pending availability.
